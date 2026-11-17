Canadian Tire’s dividend is worth checking against the cash it keeps after stocking stores, funding loans and investing in the business.

I’d look across a full year before deciding how much room the payout has to grow.

A parking lot full of shoppers is good news for a retailer. A warehouse full of the wrong snowblowers is another story. Both can show up in the same quarter, which is why I’d read the cash-flow statement before deciding how much to count on the dividend.

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Beyond the register

A retailer pays for inventory before a customer takes it home. If the stock sells quickly, it gets that money back and can order more. If it sits, the business may have to discount it. In the meantime, cash that could go elsewhere is tied up in the warehouse.

Operating cash flow shows how much cash the business generated from operations. The figure can move when inventory builds or customers take longer to pay. In that case, I’d look across several quarters to see if the business can keep producing cash through a full selling season.

For a cash check, I’d look at actual cash dividends paid across the same period as the cash flow. I’d also look at debt repayments and lease payments. A retailer can afford the cheque in an ordinary year and still have less room to raise it when other large bills land together.

Then I’d subtract the spending needed to keep the stores, warehouses and systems running. The remainder is where I’d look for the money to pay and raise a dividend. A rising payment is most interesting when the business has cash left to improve the next year’s operations too.

More than sales

Canadian Tire (TSX: CTC.A) sells across its retail banners and earns money from financial services, including credit cards. That combination makes the cash flow a little more complicated than counting customers in stores. When the company grows its credit card loan balances, it can tie up cash while waiting for customers to pay.

Second-quarter operating cash flow came to $731.1 million, down from $821.8 million a year earlier. The company attributed the decrease primarily to growth in loans receivable. That’s money customers owe the business, and I’d watch for signs they can keep paying it back.

The company also spent $112.3 million on operating capital expenditures in the quarter. Subtracting that from operating cash leaves about $619 million in a simple illustration. That’s before other uses of cash and isn’t the company’s free cash flow measure. It gives me a place to start when I check where the cash went next.

Cheque versus cycle

At a recent close of $204.84, the $1.80 quarterly dividend gives Canadian Tire a yield of about 3.5%. A $10,000 purchase would buy 48 shares for $9,832.32 before fees. Those shares could bring in $345.60 a year if the rate stays unchanged.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CTC.A $204.84 48 $7.20 $345.60 Quarterly $9,832.32

In this case, I’d check how much cash Canadian Tire keeps through the holiday season and the quieter months that follow. One strong quarter can make the dividend look easy to cover. A full year tells me more about how the company handles store spending, financing needs and the bills that don’t move with seasonal sales.

The same test can help me decide whether to add at a lower price. If the shares drop and cash generation holds up, the starting income improves. If the price is dropping because card losses and inventory costs are eating into cash, the higher yield deserves a closer look.

The risk I’d watch is a consumer slowdown hitting both sides of the business. Customers can buy fewer discretionary items and have more trouble paying credit card bills. I’d therefore size the holding accordingly among my Canadian dividend stocks, especially if I plan to own it for years inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA).

Bottom line

Consider Canadian Tire for income if the next few reports show it can keep more cash after reinvesting in the business. A dividend raise is a nice extra. The cash to afford the raise is what I’d buy.