The two banks offered almost identical yields at recent prices. I’d use my next TFSA purchase on the business I can better judge from here.

TD reported adjusted earnings of $2.77 per share and has a different mix of U.S. opportunities and risks.

Putting two big banks in the same account feels a bit like ordering two kinds of toast. The toppings differ. A lot of what you’re getting underneath is the same. Before choosing one for a long-term Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d see what each can give me that I don’t already own.

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Give the account time to work

Shares inside a TFSA can generally compound free of Canadian tax. Unused room carries forward and withdrawals usually restore room the following calendar year. I’d keep near-term spending elsewhere and give the investments time to work through a slow credit cycle.

A bank earns interest on loans and collects fees, then sets money aside for borrowers who might fall behind. A rising loan book can support earnings when customers keep paying. If unemployment rises or businesses struggle, credit losses can take a bigger share of the profits.

I’d let the money compound through both good and bad years. When a bank has a rough quarter, I’d check whether it’s setting aside more for a temporary slowdown or whether its loans are performing worse than I expected. That distinction can change whether I reinvest the next dividend there.

I’d check what I own before deciding that I need another bank. A broad Canadian fund may already give me plenty of exposure to the industry. If I add a bank on top, I want a reason to prefer its earnings and price over simply buying more of the fund.

Similar cheques, different stories

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX: CM) earns from Canadian consumer and business banking, wealth and other operations, including in the U.S. Third-quarter adjusted earnings rose to $2.73 per share from $2.16. I’d check how much of that growth can continue when loan losses and fee income are less favourable.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX: TD) has a large Canadian franchise and a sizeable U.S. retail operation. Adjusted earnings rose to $2.77 per share from $2.20 in its third quarter. Its U.S. recovery could give shareholders more growth, and restrictions tied to its anti-money-laundering failures are still part of what I’m buying.

CIBC’s $1.07 quarterly dividend annualizes to $4.28. TD’s $1.12 works out to $4.48. At recent prices of $162.69 and $172.92, both yields round to 2.6%. I’d leave the dividend to break a tie only after I’ve decided which earnings I’d rather own.

Considerations

On separate $10,000 budgets, CIBC buys 61 shares for $9,924.09 and starts with $261.08 of annual income. TD buys 57 shares for $9,856.44 and starts with $255.36. The figures assume the dividend rates stay put and exclude fees. A few dollars a year doesn’t settle this one.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES ANNUAL DIVIDEND ANNUAL TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY TOTAL INVESTMENT CM $162.69 61 $4.28 $261.08 Quarterly $9,924.09 TD $172.92 57 $4.48 $255.36 Quarterly $9,856.44

I’d lean towards CIBC at these prices. I can build my case around how well it serves existing customers and manages credit. TD gives me a different opportunity if its U.S. operations improve, and I’d want more room in the price for the time that could take.

There’s also room to change my mind if the price moves. A bank I’d pass on at one price can make sense at another. I’d compare what each can earn after a sensible allowance for loan losses before giving either one more room in the account.

I wouldn’t make either of them the biggest source of income in a TFSA already heavy in Canadian dividend stocks. Both depend on borrowers continuing to pay, and a weaker economy can hit several banks at once. My next purchase would be sized with the rest of my account in mind.

Bottom line

I’d buy CIBC for a long holding period and revisit TD when I can get more of its recovery at a price I like. The dividend can do its work in the meantime while I watch how each bank earns the next raise.