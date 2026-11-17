Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (yielding 4.6%) is up 13.5% in the past year and over 50% in three years, benefiting from mega-investment trends

Dividend stocks make up an important part of investor portfolios. The right dividend stocks provide reliable and growing income, stability, and long-term predictability. These are the stocks that one can bank on to provide consistent income and returns. They are the stocks that have paid investors through thick and thin, through the good times and the bad.

In this article, I’ll discuss two Canadian dividend stocks that are the best of the best.

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Brookfield Infrastructure Partners – yielding 4.6%

As one of the largest owners and operators of critical global infrastructure networks, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (TSX: BIP.UN) is in a really good position. And this is reflected in Brookfield’s stock price performance, with its shares up 13.5% in the last year and more than 50% in the last three years.

Brookfield Infrastructure stock is riding a wave of mega investment into three areas – digitization, decarbonization, and deglobalization. These trends require investment in different key industries such as utilities, transportation, energy and artificial intelligence infrastructure. Year-to-date, Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has deployed $1.8 billion. The company is on track to deploy over $2 billion in 2026.

Recently released third-quarter results demonstrated the company’s strong position, both financially and operationally. Funds from operations (FFO) increased 10% to $717 million or $0.91 per unit. This was driven by strength in all of its segments, especially the midstream and data segments.

Enbridge – 5.7% dividend yield

As one of North America’s leading energy infrastructure companies, Canadian dividend stock Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) is also benefiting from a very robust demand environment in the energy industry. Strong demand is leading to strong utilization, cash flows, and of course, dividend growth. Enbridge stock has fallen recently despite this strength, after many years of robust returns. This makes now a good time for investors who are considering buying.

In fact, Enbridge has a long history of strong dividend predictability and growth. Enbridge stock has a track record of 31 consecutive years of dividend increases. Looking ahead, this dividend is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 5% in the medium term.

As the Canadian energy industry continues to benefit from pro-energy legislation, Enbridge will continue to have more opportunities. At this time, the company has $38 billion worth of growth projects planned in the coming years.

The bulk of Enbridge’s revenue is either regulated or under long-term contracts with investment-grade customers. This makes its dividend safe and predictable. And this makes Enbridge a top Canadian dividend stock to own.

How to invest $10,000 for reliable dividends

As you can see from the above table, investors with $10,000 can split the money between Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure stocks to generate $518 in annual dividend income. These Canadian dividend stocks are both solid options as they are both reliable companies with histories of growing dividends.

Furthermore, these Canadian dividend stocks are supported by defensive industries that are experiencing strong growth trends at this time.

The bottom line

Investors can secure meaningful dividend income that’s safe and secure by investing in Canadian dividend stocks Enbridge and Brookfield Infrastructure. Now is the right time to consider buying as they are both benefiting from mega growth trends, strong macro tailwinds, and strong company-specific performance.