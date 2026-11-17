Enbridge pays $3.88 a share. At $68.59, you need 258 shares, about $17,696, to earn $1,000 a year in annual dividends.

How Many Enbridge Shares You Need for $1,000 in Dividends

Debt at 5.1 times EBITDA and a modest 3% dividend raise are the main things to watch.

Management reaffirmed 2026 guidance, expects about 5% annual growth through the decade, and covers the $3.88 payout with roughly 66% of DCF.

You need 258 Enbridge shares, about $17,696 at $68.59, to collect roughly $1,000 a year in dividends.

Greg Ebel is walking away on his own terms as the CEO of Enbridge (TSX: ENB). On November 6, Ebel delivered his final earnings call message and called himself “a forever shareholder.” Incoming CEO Michele Harradence also told analysts that her family members have owned shares since the company’s 1953 IPO.

Valued at a market cap of $153 billion, Enbridge is an energy infrastructure giant that has created inflation-beating returns for long-term investors. Despite its stellar returns, ENB stock offers you a dividend yield of 5.8% in November 2026.

So here is the question worth asking. What would it take to start your own Enbridge income stream? Let’s work it out with real numbers.

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Why Enbridge stock is a go-to pick for dividend income

Enbridge transports oil and natural gas across North America. It also runs gas utilities that serve homes and businesses, plus a renewable power business with long-term contracts. Ebel said Enbridge is the largest transporter of liquids on the continent.

A diversified portfolio of cash-generating assets allows Enbridge to pay and increase dividends across business cycles. The blue-chip dividend stock has raised dividends for 31 consecutive years. In 2026, Enbridge raised the payout by 3% to $0.97 per share per quarter or $3.88 per year.

How many Enbridge shares do you need for $1,000 in dividends

Enbridge stock trades at $68.59 and pays $3.88 per share each year. Divide $1,000 by $3.88, and you get around 258 shares. At $68.59, those 258 shares cost about $17,696, which will pay $1,000 each year or $250 per quarter.

COMPANY RECENT PRICE NUMBER OF SHARES DIVIDEND TOTAL PAYOUT FREQUENCY Enbridge $68.50 258 $0.97 $250 Quarterly

Here is how other income goals stack up:

$500 a year: 129 shares, about $8,848

$2,000 a year: 516 shares, about $35,392

$1,000 every quarter: 1,031 shares, about $70,716

If Enbridge keeps raising its payout 3% a year, those 258 shares would pay about $1,160 in five years. Notably, the annual dividend has risen from $0.58 per share in 2006.

What Enbridge’s Q3 results say about the dividend

In Q3 2026, Enbridge reported an adjusted EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) of $4.4 billion, an increase of $167 million year over year. It reported adjusted earnings per share of $0.49, up from $0.46 last year, while distributable cash flow (DCF) grew to $2.7 billion.

Management reaffirmed 2026 DCF per share guidance of $5.70 to $6.10, which indicates a payout ratio of 66% at the midpoint.

Enbridge paid out $39 billion in dividends over five years, and this number is expected to increase to more than $40 billion over the next five years.

Ebel stated:

We continue to offer a combination of stability, strength, consistency, growth, and optionality that is difficult to find elsewhere in the energy infrastructure sector.

Enbridge has $38 billion of secured projects. It expects roughly 5% annual growth in EBITDA, DCF per share, and earnings per share through the end of the decade.

The Canadian energy behemoth ended Q3 with a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 5.1 times, above the company’s 4.5 to 5 times target. It also sold $3 billion of new shares to fund the Tallgrass and Salt Creek crude deals.

How to hold Enbridge stock in a TFSA

A $17,696 position fits easily inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA). The 2026 annual limit is $7,000, and someone eligible since 2009 who has never contributed has $109,000 of contribution room.

Dividends and capital gains earned inside a TFSA from qualified investments such as Enbridge are not taxed. So, check your exact room in CRA My Account before you buy.