Systematically buying and holding quality stocks like Fortis over time can lead to strong returns without relying on market predictions.

The key to investment success is avoiding market timing, buying high-quality companies consistently regardless of short-term fluctuations, and maintaining a disciplined, systematic buying strategy that removes emotion from investment decisions.

Building a well-diversified portfolio across sectors, company sizes, and growth profiles ensures exposure to whichever areas are thriving at any given time.

Successfully timing the market is nearly impossible even for experts, so investors should focus on finding quality companies benefitting from long-term trends.

Stock market experts, economists, and the media all seem to have strong opinions and knowledge about what’s next for the stock market. While it’s tempting to believe them, the facts tell a different story – a cautionary story. Successfully timing the market is next to impossible to achieve consistently over time, as short-term fluctuations are impossible to predict.

While uncertainty is not a comfortable place to live, keeping this in mind will do wonders for one’s portfolio returns. Instead of trying to time the market, focus on long-term opportunities and trends.

Here are some things to remember.

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Dollar cost averaging

While we all get tempted to predict short-term stock price movements, the simple fact is that even the experts have a bad track record with this. The reason is simple. There are so many factors that go into stock price movements and so many things that happen that nobody could ever predict. Timing the market is a losing game.

Instead, investors can focus on long-term trends and finding the right stocks that will benefit from these. For example, Fortis Inc. (TSX: FTS) is currently enjoying one of the busiest and most positive environments in the last 10 years. This is being driven by strength from trends such as electrification, liquefied natural gas demand, and data centres.

In Fortis stock’s recent quarter, the size and magnitude of these positive trends was displayed once again. The company’s five-year capital plan was increased by $3.4 billion to $32.2 billion, as opportunities continue to increase. Also, Fortis’ rate base growth continues to accelerate. In fact, the new five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of Fortis’ rate base has been increased by 50 basis points to 7.5%. Fortis’ transmission and LNG investments are the main drivers of this growth.

Fortis’ stock price has performed exceptionally well over time. The best strategy has been to buy the stock whenever one has the funds to do so. This averages one’s cost and ensures participation in upward long-term stock price movements. For dividend investors, Fortis stock is currently yielding 3.1% and it’s supported by 100% regulated revenue.

Build a well-diversified portfolio

A well-diversified portfolio involves gaining exposure to different sectors and types of stocks.

Different sectors thrive at different times. Commodity stocks, energy stocks, financials – they all have their time in the sun. Instead of trying to predict when a given sector will thrive, get exposure to high-quality stocks from a diversified list of sectors.

Similarly, sometimes large, low-growth stocks perform better than high-growth stocks, and vice versa. We can’t really predict when either one will outperform. But we can gain exposure to a diversified set of quality companies from both groups.

For example, energy stocks were not performing well 10 years ago. I remember when this was happening, and many experts were not talking about this sector and/or recommending that investors stay away. Fast forward 10 years and today, energy stocks have been some of the best performers.

The bottom line

The lesson is clear. Don’t try to time the market. Just buy the high-quality companies, and over time, your odds of success are quite high. Having a disciplined approach can help to take investor emotions out of the equation, thereby leaving you with a systematic buying strategy that, over time, will likely lead to success.