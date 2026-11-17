Beginner investors often mistake high-yield stocks for guaranteed income, but these can be risky if the company's financial health can't sustain dividends.

Many individuals enter the stock market with hopes of earning exponential returns. You may have heard stories of a friend who converted $10,000 into $100,000 or $10,000 into $1,000 in annual passive income. While these numbers are not superficial, they are but outliers and/or the result of perseverance. There is something known as beginner’s luck. Maybe the first stock you bought gave you high returns. But luck won’t help you every time.

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Dividend investing mistakes beginners make with high-yield stocks

Suppose you bought 100 shares of Suncor Energy back in 2021, for merely $22 a share when the yield was 5%. The $2,200 investment gave $105 in dividends back in 2021 but $240 in dividends in 2026, a whopping 11% return on your investment. Trying to make up for those lost six years by buying an 11% yield stock is the mistake dividend investing beginners make.

Think of it this way: if the company is already paying a very high yield, there is no room for growth. In fact, the high yield is a cash burn if it is unable to earn more than what it is giving to shareholders.

Timbercreek Financial (TSX: TF) is a perfect example. This short-term mortgage lender’s stock price crashed 16% on November 10, after it reported a net loss due to expected credit loss (ECL). The lender paid 102% of its distributable income as dividends in the third quarter of 2026, which means it paid from its own pockets. This distributable income does not include ECL, which means if any of its staged loans default, the lender won’t have the money to sustain its current dividend per share of $0.69.

Most beginner investors get blinded by the 16% yield. The yield is not supposed to be seen in isolation. It is not your low-risk Guaranteed Investment Certificate (GIC), which is protected by deposit insurance. These are stocks, and they carry risk. The higher the yield, the greater the risk. Hence, weigh the high yield against the company’s ability to keep paying that dividend amount.

How to navigate stock market risk

We have examples of many companies slashing or pausing dividends to repair their balance sheet debt, from Telus to Slate Grocery REIT to Northland Power. Each of them is from a different sector, but the language of debt and dividends is the same.

Beginners should reset their expectations to ‘reasonable’. While the stock market is about risk, taking calculated risks is what makes beginners thrive and become investors. As Warren Buffett says, “Risk comes from not knowing what you are doing.” The beginner’s luck may work once or twice, but one loss may push you out of the market.

Safe higher-yielding stocks for beginners

A calculated dividend stock that has been generating a reasonably high yield of 6.3% and has managed risk is Freehold Royalties (TSX: FRU). The company earns royalty revenue on the oil produced on its lands and the value of that oil in the current market. Since it has no operations, there is no operational risk and only financial risk of buying and holding the land. The company has been keeping its balance sheet leverage under control, at 0.9% of funds from operations. It keeps reducing its debt every quarter to keep its interest cost low.

Note that in Freehold, you do not compare debt with operating income as there are no operating expenses to create any operational risk. The oil price fluctuations have moved Freehold’s dividend payout ratio in the range of 55% to 87%, even when WTI fell to $59.14. It can sustain its current monthly dividend payout of $0.09 even at US$50 WTI.

So as long as the WTI crude price remains above U$60, Freehold is a safe higher-yield stock. It is not like the company will slash dividends at oil prices below US$60, but a prolonged period of lower oil prices could stress its cash flows.

Investor takeaway

Remember, the stock market gives returns on the future growth and earnings potential of a stock. If the stock is already paying the future growth returns now, there is no room for growth. Start with reasonable returns, hold those stocks till they reach their potential, and sell them when there seems to be no more room for growth.