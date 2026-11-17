The TSX could remain volatile at the open today as investors digest Quebecor’s proposed Telus takeover and Canadian Natural’s Advantage Energy acquisition, along with mixed commodity prices amid geopolitical risks and fresh U.S. retail sales data.

TSX Today: What to Watch for in Stocks on Tuesday, November 17

Investors will watch U.S. retail sales data, Canada-U.S. trade developments, and mixed commodity prices for clues about the TSX's next move today.

Quebecor (TSX:QBR.B) crashed over 15% on its proposed Telus (TSX:T) takeover, while Advantage Energy (TSX:AAV) surged nearly 24% on a buyout deal.

Despite cooler-than-expected domestic consumer inflation figures, Canadian stocks started the new week with a sharp decline as falling commodity prices, some big corporate updates, and persistent geopolitical risks overshadowed the encouraging inflation data. The S&P/TSX Composite Index plunged by 384 points, or 1.1%, on Monday to 35,722 – its lowest closing level in more than a week.

Even as some key sectors like real estate, consumer staples, and utilities showed strength, steep intraday losses in mining, energy, and financial stocks intensified selling pressure across the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Top TSX Composite movers and active stocks

Quebecor (TSX: QBR.B) plunged more than 15% to $65.25 per share, making it the worst-performing TSX stock for the day. This sell-off in QBR.B stock came after the Montreal-based telecommunications giant announced its proposal to acquire rival Telus (TSX: T) in a major deal that could reshape Canada’s telecom industry.

Under the proposed transaction, Telus shareholders would receive $6.35 in cash and 0.17 Quebecor Class B shares for each Telus share, reflecting an estimated value of $19.45 per share, or a 60% premium to Telus’s November 13 closing price. If completed, Telus shareholders would own roughly 54% of the combined company, which Quebecor expects could generate $160 million in annual operating synergies and $235 million in capital efficiencies.

However, the proposal remains non-binding and is still under review by Telus’s board, with any potential deal also requiring regulatory approvals. While the big acquisition premium and concerns about financing, dilution, and regulatory hurdles weighed on Quebecor stock, Telus shares rallied nearly 13% following the announcement.

Hudbay Minerals, Energy Fuels, and Americas Gold and Silver were also among the day’s worst-performing TSX stocks, with each plunging by more than 8%.

On the brighter side, Advantage Energy (TSX: AAV) skyrocketed by 23.7% to $13.45 per share after the Calgary-based oil and natural gas producer announced an agreement to be acquired by Canadian Natural Resources (TSX: CNQ). Under the deal, Canadian Natural will acquire all outstanding Advantage shares for $13.55 each in cash, representing a 25% premium to the stock’s Friday closing price.

The acquisition will give Canadian Natural access to Advantage’s high-quality Montney and Charlie Lake assets, which produced roughly 87,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in the third quarter of 2026. Advantage’s board has unanimously approved the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2027 after getting all necessary approvals. While the attractive acquisition premium and the prospect of a cash payout fueled the sharp rally in AAV stock, CNQ shares fell 2.7% on Monday following the announcement, possibly reflecting investor concerns about the acquisition’s costs.

Telus and Kelt Exploration were also among the session’s top-performing TSX stocks, as they climbed by at least 10.7% each.

Based on their daily trade volume data, Telus, Enbridge, Canadian Natural Resources, Advantage Energy, and BCE were the five most active stocks on the exchange.

TSX today

After falling sharply yesterday, commodity prices across the board were mixed in early Tuesday trading, pointing to a flat opening for the resource-heavy main TSX index today.

While no major domestic economic releases are due, Canadian investors may want to keep an eye on the latest U.S. retail sales data this morning, which could offer fresh clues about the strength of American consumer spending and the outlook for U.S. interest rates.

Meanwhile, Canadian investors will monitor Canada-U.S. trade negotiations and other geopolitical developments.

Notably, Prime Minister Mark Carney’s meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping highlighted Canada’s efforts to strengthen economic ties with Beijing and diversify its trading relationships.

Geopolitical tensions also remained elevated after Iran claimed another drone attack on a U.S. military radar facility in Bahrain.

With commodity prices showing mixed trends and uncertainty surrounding global trade and geopolitical developments, the TSX could experience another volatile session today.

Market movers on the TSX today