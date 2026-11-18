Dollarama is drawing more visits from value shoppers. I’d choose Loblaw if I had to buy one at today’s prices.

When money gets tight, the shopping list doesn’t disappear. The brand names might. A household can move part of its basket to a discount store and keep filling prescriptions at the same pharmacy. For investors, the decision is which company gets those visits and how much of that good news is already in its shares.

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Get shopping

People can postpone replacing the couch. There’s a limit to how long they can postpone buying bread. That gives retailers selling essentials a reason to see repeat visits, even when customers switch to cheaper products or cut back elsewhere.

I’d look at comparable sales, which measure growth at stores that have been open long enough to compare with last year. An increase can come from more transactions or a bigger average purchase. More visits can tell me something different from simply charging more for the same basket. I’d check which items shoppers are moving to each store. A discount chain may gain on cleaning supplies and snacks, while a grocer keeps the bigger weekly trip. That can help both businesses grow at once, which leaves the share price doing more of the work in my decision.

I’d also check what happens to profit. Discounts can draw in shoppers while making each purchase less profitable. A retailer that earns repeat business without giving away too much margin can benefit long after the original sale ends.

Where the trips are going

Dollarama (TSX: DOL) sells low-priced household goods and consumables. Canadian comparable sales rose 5.4% in its fiscal second quarter, and transactions increased 3.7%. That’s evidence of more purchases going through the till, beyond what came from an increase in average spending per transaction.

Loblaw Companies (TSX: L) can capture some of the same budget-conscious shopping through banners such as No Frills and Maxi. It also owns conventional stores and Shoppers Drug Mart. I like that the same household can be trading down on groceries and still give Loblaw a reason to earn a pharmacy sale.

Loblaw’s second-quarter adjusted earnings per share rose 11.9%. Its November 19 report will give me a fresher read after the sale of PC Financial. I’d want the stores and pharmacies to keep producing earnings on their own, since the sale changes what I’m comparing with prior periods.

The right call

At $216 at writing, Dollarama would need $7.20 a share in annual earnings to support the price at an illustrative 30 times earnings. Its latest quarterly earnings were $1.29. I wouldn’t multiply a seasonal quarter by four and call it fair value. The hurdle helps show how much future earnings growth can already be priced in.

Loblaw closed at $68.99, or roughly 29 times fiscal 2025 adjusted earnings of $2.43 a share. The historical multiple isn’t a clean guide to the post-sale business. I’d buy in stages and use the November results to check what I’m paying for the operations I’ll actually own. I’d also check how each company keeps prices low as wages and supplier costs rise. If the answer is to sell more and spread store costs over a bigger volume of purchases, I can watch for that in profit margins. If prices simply fall, the stronger sales figures may have less to show for shareholders.

Dollarama could keep winning more trips, and Loblaw could give up margin to protect traffic. I’d hold either as one of several Canadian blue-chip stocks. If I buy inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d keep room for businesses with different sources of growth.

Bottom line

I’d choose Loblaw at those prices and watch how much it earns from everyday trips. I’d happily revisit Dollarama when I can pay less for the same evidence that shoppers keep coming back.