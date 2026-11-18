New power demand can mean more work for transformer makers. Hammond’s order book shows the opportunity, and its share price shows how investors are already banking on it.

Before a data centre can switch on its servers, it needs equipment that delivers electricity at the right voltage. That puts transformer makers in the path of the spending. For today’s stock, the next step is turning the orders it has won into earnings that justify its share price.

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In demand

The demand goes beyond data centres. Utilities need transformers to expand their networks, and factories need them to run equipment safely. Those customers give manufacturers several ways to grow even if some computing projects are delayed.

I’d look for a gap between the equipment customers want and the amount suppliers can make. When buyers are waiting for delivery, a company with capacity can win orders. Adding factory capacity takes money and time, and those costs don’t disappear if demand cools. A transformer is also a small enough part of the total budget that a customer may pay more to get one on time. The rest of an expensive building doesn’t do much good without it. I’d therefore watch whether that urgency lasts once more suppliers can fill orders.

That’s why I’d follow orders and shipments together. The order book helps tell me how busy the factory might be. What the company actually ships tells me when those orders are starting to pay for wages, inventory and the machines that make the equipment.

From orders to shipments

Hammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS.A) makes dry-type transformers and other electrical equipment. Customers use its products in industrial sites, buildings and data centres. It’s a way to invest in the demand for electricity without needing to pick the software or chip company that gets the biggest share of it.

Its Power Magnetics backlog rose 61.1% in the third quarter from a year earlier, driven mainly by large project orders linked to data centres. The same backlog was down 3.8% from the previous quarter. Hammond said shipments rose, which helps explain why an order book can shrink while the factory is getting more work out the door.

Adjusted earnings reached $3.13 a share. I’d watch how much of that strength carries through as the company fills orders and adds capacity. A large contract can make one quarter look especially good. I’d rather see several quarters where more work leads to more earnings per share.

What the price assumes

At $204.27 at writing, a buyer paying 20 times annual adjusted earnings would need about $10.21 a share in earnings. At 25 times, the hurdle drops to about $8.17. Those are examples of the expectations a buyer could be taking on, rather than targets for the stock.

I’d consider a small purchase if the price gave me room for delivery delays and quieter bookings. The biggest risk I’d follow is customers pushing back large projects while Hammond has more people and equipment to pay for. The order book can help me see it coming, though it won’t tell me every project’s timing.

I’d also pay attention to what kind of orders are filling the factory. Several customers building on different schedules can be easier to manage than one giant order that slips into the next year. The more concentrated the growth, the more breathing room I’d want in the price.

If I were buying inside a Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA), I’d leave space for companies with different customers. I’d also compare Hammond with the other Canadian stocks that could earn from new electricity demand. I don’t need to buy every part of the same power bill.

Bottom line

I’d watch shipments and earnings together. If Hammond delivers more equipment without sacrificing profit per share, I’d have more confidence that the current order book can support the price.