Northland and Peyto are benefitting from strong sector fundamentals, resulting in rising cash flows, and possibly more dividend hikes.

Peyto Exploration is thriving in the strong natural gas market with an 18% year-to-date dividend increase including an 8% hike following Q3 results.

Northland Power is at an inflection point after completing four major projects on time and under budget.

Monthly tax-free income is made possible within our tax-free savings account, or TFSA. It’s an opportunity to grow wealth, compound returns, and accumulate an income without the added drain of taxes, which can take a significant bite out of savings and income. It is, thus, an ideal place to accumulate tax-free dividend income and growth.

The power generation sector is experiencing the strongest fundamentals it has seen in a long time. Electrification, liquefied natural gas demand, industrial growth, data centres, and of course, energy security are all playing a part.

The energy sector, particularly natural gas, is also seeing unprecedented demand and strong long-term fundamentals for the same reasons. In this article, I’ll discuss two dividend stocks to buy that will generate $57 in TFSA income every month with an investment of just under $15,000.

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Northland Power

Northland Power Inc. (TSX: NPI) is a Canada-based global power producer. The company has a diversified list of energy-producing assets, such as clean-burning natural gas, wind, and solar assets. Its portfolio of assets is also geographically diversified, with power-producing assets in places such as Asia, Europe, and North America.

The last few years have been years of investment for Northland Power stock, with four major projects coming on stream in the next year. This has meant start-up risks, costs risks, and a lot of pressure on Northland’s balance sheet.

But today, Northland Power stock is seeing the fruits of its labour. All four of its major projects have come on ahead of schedule or on time and under budget, or within the budget. It’s a major accomplishment as these projects were large and complex. It speaks to Northland’s expertise and ability to execute.

Northland Power stock is at an inflection point after years of investment, which has set the company up to receive long-term, regular incremental cash flows from these projects. With the company’s third-quarter results, we are starting to see this. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) came in at $280 million, or 9% higher than the prior year. Net income came in at $201 million versus a loss of $456 million last year.

Yet the stock remains undervalued, having declined almost 40% in the last five years.

Peyto Exploration – a 6.2% annual yield

Peyto Exploration and Development Corp. (TSX: PEY) is a Canadian natural gas producer that’s also benefiting from strong energy demand. Natural gas is a key input in electrification, and Canadian natural gas is seeing strong global demand as it is safe, reliable, abundant, and relatively cheap.

Peyto’s recent third-quarter results reflected this strength. The results included strong cash flows, earnings, and returns. They also included a 8% dividend hike. Year-to-date, Peyto has increased its dividend by 18%.

Looking ahead, Peyto is increasingly becoming an energy company that can thrive in all commodity markets. This is because of the company’s success in lowering costs, diversifying its end market exposure, and hedging its natural gas price exposure.

How to make $57 in monthly TFSA income

So finally, allow me to show you a quick chart that goes through the details of how to make $57 of monthly income by owning these two stocks. For an investment of just under $15,000, investors can buy 300 shares of each of these stocks to achieve this. Please see below.

The bottom line

Northland Power and Peyto are both benefiting from strong energy markets. Their results are reflecting this, as do their outlooks. As these stocks continue to benefit from booming demand, I would expect that this will also translate into growing monthly tax-free income for TFSA investors.