The reliable monthly dividend income from the three TFSA stocks discussed in this article will likely grow nicely over the long term.

Dividend stocks are an easy way for investors to make regular, supplemental income. Of course, accumulating these stocks within one’s tax-free savings account, or TFSA, is a smart way to get the biggest bang for your buck.

Beyond this though, investing in the right dividend stocks matters a lot. We want those stocks that have staying power, and whose dividends will be reliable and growing. This means looking for companies that are in strong and durable businesses and with strong competitive advantages.

If you’re looking for reliable tax-free monthly income, here are three TFSA dividend stocks to buy.

Source: Getty Images

Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell Retirement Residences REIT (TSX: CSH.UN) is Canada’s largest provider and owner of seniors housing communities from independent living to long-term care. These senior housing residences are meeting a clear need for the Canadian population. People need help and care as they head into their senior years, and Chartwell is a good option to provide this.

In fact, Chartwell is seeing an acceleration in demand from aging baby boomers. At the same time, the supply of retirement homes is low. Supply has been constrained by years of record low construction starts and growing obsolescence, as more than 30% of senior homes are 25 years old or more. In a nutshell, the Canadian market is short on retirement homes at a time when we are headed into the strongest demand environment that we have ever seen.

As for Chartwell, these positive fundamentals are showing through in its financial results. Third quarter funds from operations per share increased 25% to $0.30 and net operating income increased 14%, as occupancy levels remained strong at 95%.

Chartwell stock is currently yielding 2.9% and it makes a great addition to one’s TFSA as it continues to benefit from strong fundamentals.

Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSX: MTL) is a diversified company that has become one of Canada’s largest logistics companies. In a nutshell, it offers transportation, warehousing, and distribution services throughout North America.

This TFSA stock to buy has paid out a monthly dividend for more than 20 years. And while this dividend has not been as stable as one would like, the company has reinvented itself throughout this time. Today, Mullen Group stock is yielding 2.8% as the company heads toward continued strong growth and expansion.

Mullen Group stock’s most recent quarter was another one that broke records – record revenue of $653 million increased 16.3%, and record net income increased 55% to $51.5 million. The results were driven by internal growth and acquisitions. These acquisitions are setting the company up to be bigger and better in the years ahead as the Canadian government embarks on an era of big spending on different projects in areas such as the artificial intelligence and energy industries.

Vital Infrastructure

Vital Infrastructure Property Trust (TSX: VITL.UN) is a real-estate income trust that owns and operates healthcare real estate. This includes hospitals, medical outpatient centres, and diagnostic and imaging facilities.

Its healthcare properties are strong, income-producing properties that have defensive characteristics. In theory, this makes Vital’s dividend reliable, and it makes the stock an ideal TFSA stock.

Vital is currently yielding a very generous 8%, as the company continues to recover from a period of heavy debt loads that resulted in it slashing its dividend. In my view, this is an opportunity to capture a strong yield with a favourable risk profile.

Debt levels are falling, cash flow dividend coverage is rising, and the company is divesting of non-core properties in non-core regions. In the end, Vital will emerge from its transformation as a reliable dividend-payor that’s an ideal candidate as a TFSA stock to buy.

The bottom line

The following table outlines how much of these TFSA stocks to buy in order to generate approximately $57 per month.