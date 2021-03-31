BlackBerry (TSX:BB) and Other High-Upside Canadian Stocks to Buy Right Now
Fresh off a 63% plunge, BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) is starting to look ripe for the picking, at least more so than GameStop stock, which has been a tug-of-war between the bulls and the bears of late. If the prior WallStreetBets darling isn’t your cup of tea, though, there are many other high-upside stocks that Canadians should have on their watch lists going into April.
In this piece, we’ll have a closer look at two of my favourite high-risk/high-reward TSX stocks for venturesome Canadian investors who are fearless in the face of profound volatility.
BlackBerry
Canada’s top meme stock, BlackBerry, tops the list as a name that may worth buying heading into the spring season. For now, the speculators at Reddit’s popular WallStreetBets forum have set their sights on GameStop stock, which has been a stomach-churning roller-coaster ride in recent weeks, to say the least.
BlackBerry may have lost its meme status, but the stock looks as attractive as ever, now that the weak hands are out of the stock. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again: BlackBerry stock is the most attractive name that was on WallStreetBets’s hit list. Whether or not the heat returns to BlackBerry stock, I think there are real fundamentals and a compelling turnaround story that is worth betting on.
BlackBerry had more than its fair share of stumbles in 2020, but things are looking up in 2021. With new growth outlets (think project IVY) and fading pandemic headwinds, the stock may be in for a further re-valuation to the upside if all goes well. With a great leader in John Chen, I find BB stock’s 5.4 times sales multiple to be far too cheap and would encourage long-term value hunters to back up the truck now.
Score Media & Gaming
Score Media & Gaming (TSX:SCR)(NASDAQ:SCR) is the riskiest and most expensive stock on this list, but it’s also a name that holds the greatest upside potential. Score Media (or theScore) has exceptional stewards running the show and a front-row seat to the Canadian single-game mobile sports-betting market, which is on the cusp of legalization.
The sports-betting market is huge, and if Score can capture a sliver, the stock could richly reward those who stuck by it through its ups and downs. If all goes well, I do not doubt that management and its innovative capabilities can seize the opportunity at hand.
Following the recent Tim Peele hot mic incident, which saw the NHL referee make comments in the middle of a game about the possibility of making a “makeup call,” the NHL could change its tune on the legalization of single-game sports bets, and that remains a big risk for Score stock.
Now that the stock is fresh off near 50% plunge, the name may be worth betting on. But be warned, you’ll still pay a handsome premium (82 times sales) for a name that could go either way. If you’re willing to risk your principal for a shot at a generational multi-bagger, however, I’d start nibbling here while Mr. Market has his back turned against growth.
Foolish takeaway
BlackBerry and Score stock could be multi-baggers over the next five years. If I had to pick one, I’d have to go with BlackBerry, as shares seem to reek of value after its latest flop. However, if you’re a trader who seeks greater momentum, Score Media stock may be the horse to bet on.
Speaking of ample upside, you need to check out these following stocks curated by the team here at the Motley Fool Canada!
5 Canadian Growth Stocks Under $5
We are giving away a FREE copy of our "5 Small-Cap Canadian Growth Stocks Under $5" report. These are 5 Canadian stocks that we think are screaming buys today.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.
Fool contributor Joey Frenette has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. David Gardner owns shares of GameStop. The Motley Fool recommends BlackBerry and BlackBerry.