Some of the Most Compelling Tech Stocks to Consider Buying in 2026

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The Canadian tech sector has been hard to ignore lately – and for good reason. Between the surge in artificial intelligence (AI)-related stocks and the ongoing push toward digital everything, it feels like there’s always something new driving momentum. But some of the most interesting tech stocks on the Toronto Stock Exchange are the ones that haven’t taken off yet, but are starting to show real promise. In a market that’s still dealing with uncertainty in 2026, such under-the-radar stocks could be worth a closer look.

So, which stocks stand out today? Let’s take a closer look at three fundamentally strong tech stocks that look really compelling to buy right now.

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BlackBerry stock

Among the top tech stories gaining traction in Canada lately, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) is starting to look increasingly relevant in 2026. While it’s no longer the smartphone company people remember, it now operates as a software and services provider focused on enterprise and government clients.

Following a 69% rally so far in the second quarter, BB stock currently trades at $7.62 per share with a market cap of $4.5 billion.

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In the quarter ended February 2026, BlackBerry posted a strong 10% year-over-year (YoY) revenue growth and its eighth consecutive quarter of improvement in net profit. At the same time, its operating cash flow climbed 9% YoY to US$45.6 million.

BlackBerry’s QNX segment continues to lead growth, with the segment’s revenue rising 20% YoY in the latest quarter to US$78.7 million with a royalty backlog of US$950 million. Meanwhile, its secure communications business also returned to growth, with revenue up 8% YoY and improving margins.

Overall, rising demand for BlackBerry’s advanced technological solutions could help it deliver strong returns in the long run.

Kinaxis stock

For investors looking beyond traditional software companies, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) stands out in a growing niche focused on managing global supply chains. Simply put, it mainly focuses on helping companies manage everything from long-term planning to final delivery.

KXS stock trades at $144.70 per share with a market cap of $4 billion and has risen 20% over the last three months.

The recent rise in Kinaxis stock is largely driven by its software-as-a-service (SaaS) model, which could be understood as software delivered over the internet on a subscription basis. In the December 2025 quarter, the company’s SaaS revenue rose 19% YoY, pushing its annual recurring revenue to US$433 million.

Moreover, Kinaxis continues to win large enterprise clients and has built a backlog approaching US$1 billion. This gives visibility into the company’s future growth while backing its expansion into AI-driven capabilities.

Lightspeed stock

As retail and hospitality go more digital, Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is helping businesses keep up with a platform that brings together sales, payments, and data in one place. After climbing 10% over the last 25 sessions, LSPD stock currently trades at $13 per share with a market cap of $1.8 billion.

In the December quarter, the company’s total revenue rose 11% YoY, while its transaction-based revenue climbed 15%. Lightspeed is also improving its financial position as it generated positive operating cash flow of US$28.9 million in the latest quarter and adjusted free cash flow of roughly US$15 million.

Meanwhile, the company continues to invest in product innovation, including AI-powered tools and its NuORDER marketplace. These features are helping Lightspeed bring in more customers, which could support faster growth over time.