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1 Standout Growth Stock Worth Buying Today and Holding for the Long Haul

Investors looking for a large-cap growth stock with sustainable upside over the coming decade or more have one stock that should be on their radar.

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Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
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Key Points
  • Shopify has experienced remarkable growth since its 2015 IPO, with a split-adjusted return exceeding 7,400% due to the e-commerce boom accelerated by the pandemic.
  • Despite a high valuation, Shopify remains a promising investment for playing the e-commerce sector, given its strong revenue growth and profitability prospects.
10 stocks we like better than Shopify

Finding top-tier growth stocks to buy and hold for the long-term (which can be hard to define, but I’m going to say a decade or longer) can be difficult. That said, there are a number of top Canadian options I have on my radar that I think are worth considering by investors of most risk tolerance levels and ages.

Among the leading companies I continue to tout as a top option for investors seeking tech exposure outside of the U.S. is Shopify (TSX:SHOP).

Here’s why I think this mega-cap Canadian stock is worth buying right now and holding onto.

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background

Source: Getty Images

A clear long-term growth story

Since Shopify’s IPO in 2015, this stock’s split-adjusted return over a little more than a decade is more than 7,400%. Yup, you read that right – more than 74 times its original offering price. For early investors, this was a great bet.

Much of the gains Shopify has seen has come in recent years, with the pandemic providing the most notable driver. With global government shutdowns, companies had to resort to setting up online shops to survive. Since then, e-commerce sales have continued to grow at roughly double the pace (or more) than that of bricks-and-mortar retail. That’s a trend I expect to continue.

In Shopify’s most recent quarterly results, this picture has been maintained. The company’s revenue grew by more than 30%, with the stock providing a free cash flow margin of 17% (very impressive) and strong bottom-line growth.

I think that so long as investors believe that underlying growth trends supporting the e-commerce revolution remain in place, Shopify continues to be the top way to play this space.

Valuation matters

On the way higher, Shopify has maintained an elevated valuation multiple. There are good reasons for this.

A company that previously grew its revenue at a triple-digit pace (and took a while to get profitable), many investors drew parallels to other major e-commerce and tech players that have since seen their earnings take off. That’s been the case for Shopify as well, with the company solidly profitable.

Now, this stock still trades at a forward price-earnings multiple of 67 times earnings and more than 13 times sales. That’s not cheap. But compared to where this stock has traded in the past, some could argue this is a relative bargain for those willing to jump aboard.

I think that so long as Shopify’s top and bottom-line growth rates can continue to remain above the 20% threshold for the next five years, this is a stock that will end up looking cheap in hindsight. For now, there’s little to dissuade me from the idea that this trend can’t continue.

Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

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