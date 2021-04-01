Got $5,000? The Best TSX Rebound Stocks to Buy Right Now!

The Canadian economy seems to be in recovery. Analysts have predicted the next decade will be similar to the Roaring ’20s! Consumers are dying to spend and get back to normal, and that’s great news for more companies. However, because of the demand for these top TSX rebound stocks, many of them are already overpriced.

Now there are two things to consider here. First, that if you’re a long-term holder, then the share price today of a good company shouldn’t bother you so much. Sure, a deal is great, but you’ll still see returns if you’re holding a solid stock over decades. Second, there are still deals to be had! So let’s take a look at a few value stocks you could buy with $5,000 with strong fundamentals that should climb during the recovery.

WPT Industrial

The e-commerce boom was perfect for WPT Industrial REIT (TSX:WIR.UN). The company already had strong revenue, but was able to speed up its growth through acquisition strategy from the recent boom. And luckily, e-commerce is only going to continue growing, so WPT Industrial can look forward to even more growth.

The company has already seen massive returns of 45% in the last year, yet its price-to-book (P/B) ratio of 1.1 makes it still cheap! Plus it has a 5.02% dividend yield distributed monthly to investors. The stock is near all-time highs, but there is still a chance to get in on this stock before it climbs there and beyond. A $5,000 investment today would make you $5,460 when back at all-time highs.

Lightspeed

The recent pullback in the tech sector is perfect for those looking to buy up strong companies like Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD). The company continues to benefit from strong demand for its omnichannel platform, and to deliver strong financials from 2020 and into 2021.

While investors may fear not as strong of a performance this year, the company will continue to see growth. It’s only in the beginning of its growth process, so investors can look forward to years of growth from this stock, and a share price at a fraction of what its peers cost, especially with its expansion into the United States. While the company may be up 284% in the last year, it’s down 28% from the tech pullback. If the company gets back to all-time highs, a $5,000 investment today would be worth $6,955 at all-time highs.

WELL Health

Although a health care stock, WELL Health Technologies Corp. (TSX:WELL) also fell into the tech sector. The telehealth provider continues to grow through acquisitions, and recently made an enormous acquisition in the United States. This and others have delivered an astounding amount of revenue that’s likely to only increase with time.

Shares exploded in the last year, up 400% as of writing. Yet again, there’s been a pullback of 22% from the tech sell-off. Yet this company isn’t going any where. The world has changed, and WELL Health’s telehealth services will be a staple in a post-pandemic world. So again, if you were to invest $5,000 today in WELL Health stock, you could easily reach $7,028 when it gets back to all-time highs.