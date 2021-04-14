Value Investors: 1 Global Cannabis Stock to Buy

Cronos Group (TSX:CRON)(NASDAQ:CRON) is an innovative global cannabinoid (CBD) company with international production and distribution across five continents. Cronos Group builds disruptive intellectual property by advancing cannabis research, technology, and product development. The company is in the process of building an iconic brand portfolio that responsibly elevates the consumer experience.

In the United States, Cronos markets and distributes solely U.S. hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail and hospitality channels. In Canada, the company sells a variety of cannabis and cannabis products, including dried cannabis, pre-rolls, and cannabis extracts through wholesale and direct-to-client channels under the company’s wellness platform. In addition, dried cannabis and cannabis oils are currently exported for sale to Australia, Germany, and Israel.

Reputable wellness and adult-use brands

The company currently distribute products for the Canadian and non-U.S. international medical cannabis markets. Through the company’s global wellness platform, Cronos produces high-quality cannabis and cannabis products and is focused on building and shaping the global cannabis wellness market and promoting a holistic approach to wellness. The brand’s goal is to improve the lives of others one client at a time.

The company’s premium positioned brand is focused on creating crafted experiences. Cronos’s brands are geared towards a wide range of consumers who are looking for entertainment and fun ways to enhance activities. Cronos also owns lighthearted and playful brands that are focused on offering products that bring friends together and make experiences more enjoyable.

High-quality products

The company develops a preeminent U.S. hemp-derived CBD brand in the U.S. for the adult consumer goods market. Cronos focuses on high-quality U.S. hemp-derived personal care products that are distributed online to approximately 900 premium stores and retail channels.

Cronos recently launched a U.S. hemp-derived CBD brand in the United States. The product stems from the belief that well-being can lead to a better world that’s full of positivity and possibility. It is a belief that extends beyond the products and into everything the brand seeks to do and stand for. The brand intends to distribute products through the mass market focused retail channel in the U.S. in the future.

Diversified global network

Cronos has developed a diversified global sales and distribution network by leveraging established partners for the company’s scale, sales force and market expertise. The company has also built a distribution footprint in Canada through the direct-to-client medical market and the adult-use market, as well as a distribution footprint for hemp-derived consumer products in the U.S. through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality channels.

The company plans to use resources to capitalize on market demand and to further create and scale U.S. hemp-derived consumer products and brands. Cronos intends to access the U.S. mass market focused retail channel in the future. The company currently sells dried cannabis and cannabis extracts directly to clients through Cronos’s wellness platform. Clients are typically sourced through physician and clinic referrals or word-of-mouth recommendations from existing clients.

As the company’s supply chain grows, Cronos continues to expand the company’s portfolio of cannabis products for the existing markets in Canada.