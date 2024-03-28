Member Login
Home » Investing » Cannabis Stocks » Canopy Growth Stock Is Rising But I’m Worried About This One Thing

Canopy Growth Stock Is Rising But I’m Worried About This One Thing

Canopy Growth stock is soaring as the legalization effort makes real progress in both Germany and the United States.

Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA
Latest posts by Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA (see all)
Published
| More on:
A cannabis plant grows.

Source: Getty Images

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED) has been rallying big time. It has, in fact, more than doubled in the last five days and is up 245% since its March lows. What’s going on? Is Canopy Growth stock finally about to live up to its promise?

While recent developments are somewhat exciting, there’s something I’m still very concerned with. Let’s take a look.

Canopy Growth stock is surging

There’s no denying – recent trading in Canopy Growth stock is quite interesting.

Its days as the investor favourite cannabis stock have been over for quite some time. After its rapid and prolonged downfall and a reverse split, this stock had been languishing. But today, the volatility is back, and this time it’s heading in the right direction again.

Legalization progress

Although news about cannabis legalization settled into the background over the last few years, there have been positive developments on this front.

For example, in March, the German government has approved the legalization of cannabis. As of April 1st, cannabis will be recognized as a non-narcotic. The growth opportunities that this presents to Canopy’s Storz & Bickel brand, as well as its medical cannabis offerings, are significant. Canopy is a top three player in the German cannabis industry.

Furthermore, in the U.S., things seem to be advancing. Even though legalisation has taken longer than many had hoped, the end game seems to be fast approaching. At this time, cannabis is legal in 30 out of 50 states for medical use and 24 states for recreational use. But federal legalization has yet to come.

But they are inching forward. An estimated 88% of Americans support legalization. It seems that President Biden is responding to his voters’ desires and working on reclassifying cannabis to a Schedule 3 drug. This means that the drug has less potential for abuse and an accepted medical use. It’s currently listed as a maximally restricting Schedule 1 drug. This is the same classification as drugs like heroin and ecstasy.  

This reclassification would undoubtedly drive positive momentum for the cannabis industry and cannabis stocks in the United States.

Canopy Growth has been holding on

After its big expansion in the early days of Canadian legalisation, Canopy Growth ran into big problems. Demand was not as strong as many had anticipated, costs were mounting, and the company’s cash burn was placing it in jeopardy.

As a result, Canopy Growth stock has fallen dramatically from its 2018 highs of more than $700. The cannabis industry clearly did not take off as quickly or smoothly as investors were planning. So we’ve been waiting.

The problem

Of course, as I mentioned, there is a problem that I’m concerned about. At this time, revenue growth is weak, net losses are piling up, and the company’s cash burn remains high. In the company’s latest quarterly results, revenue declined 7%, net losses increased to -$2.62 per share, and cash from operations came in at negative $260 million.

Although all of the progress in the legalization effort is good news, the company is still on thin ice. Its cash balance is declining, its debt balance is still high, and profits remain elusive. Canopy Growth stock is a speculative buy at best.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Karen Thomas has no position in any companies mentioned in this article. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Cannabis Stocks

Cannabis grows at a commercial farm.
Cannabis Stocks

Why Canopy Growth Stock Could Double in 2024

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth (TSX:WEED) stock saw its share more than double in the last two weeks. So, can it do it…

Read more »

Coworkers standing near a wall
Cannabis Stocks

Why Is Everyone Talking About Canopy Growth Stock?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock (TSX:WEED) saw shares surge in the last two weeks for a variety of reasons investors can dig…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Stocks for Beginners

Why Shares of Cannabis Stocks Are Rising This Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Cannabis stocks received a boost this week as the White House urged the drug enforcement administration to reschedule the drug.

Read more »

A person holds a small glass jar of marijuana.
Stocks for Beginners

Why Canopy Growth Stock Jumped 16% on Wednesday

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Canopy Growth stock (TSX:WEED) is up 16% on Wednesday, adding to a surge of 60% growth in the last week…

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Is the Worst Over for Canopy Growth Stock?

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 99% from all-time highs Canopy Growth stock has burnt investor wealth and remains a high-risk investment.

Read more »

Pot stocks are a riskier investment
Cannabis Stocks

Steer Clear: This Stock Spells Trouble

| Christopher Liew, CFA

A newly listed cannabis stock is outperforming in 2024 but investors should stay clear to avoid trouble and losses.

Read more »

Cannabis stocks have fallen.
Cannabis Stocks

2 Best Marijuana Stocks to Buy This Month

| Aditya Raghunath

Marijuana stocks in the U.S. such as Green Thumb and Curaleaf can help you deliver outsized gains to investors in…

Read more »

A cannabis plant grows.
Cannabis Stocks

Can Aurora Cannabis Stock Recover in 2024?

| Aditya Raghunath

Aurora Cannabis stock is down 99% from all-time highs but remains a high-risk bet, despite its cheap valuation.

Read more »