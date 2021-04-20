Forget Coinbase (COIN): This Canadian Bitcoin Stock Is Better
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) completed its hotly anticipated direct listing last week. The company’s valuation has surged over the past year alongside the growing enthusiasm for Bitcoin and the cryptocurrency space. However, I believe the stock is overvalued and the company is vulnerable to disruption.
Canadian investors have much better alternatives in this space. Here’s an overview of why Coinbase isn’t your best choice for exposure to Bitcoin.
Bitcoin exchange
Coinbase is an exchange and wallet service for the crypto industry. Essentially, it allows individuals to buy, sell, and hold their cryptocurrency on its platform. It also has a premium service that allows institutional investors to do the same.
As one of the first and most popular cryptocurrency exchanges in North America, Coinbase acts as the gateway to this nascent sector. However, Coinbase’s margins and revenues are likely to attract other competitors. Meanwhile, Coinbase’s fees are already much higher than global competitors.
Also, the company’s business is under siege from decentralized exchanges. Platforms like Uniswap allow people to buy and trade cryptocurrency peer to peer without the need of a middle man. As the market matures, more investors could seek out this lower-cost decentralized alternative.
Canadian Bitcoin stock
Instead of betting on the exchange, I believe it’s better to bet on the payment processor. Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) is a great example. The company’s platform allows users to convert their fiat currencies (Canadian dollars, U.S. dollars, etc.) into crypto (Bitcoin, Ether, etc.).
It doesn’t charge the users for this service. Instead it gets paid by the cryptocurrency companies and exchanges that need to offer this conversion to their customers. Banxa’s clients include Binance, OKex, Trezor, Abra, ShapeShift and several others. These enterprise customers pay Banxa a recurring annual fee to integrate the service.
Banxa already accepts credit/debit card payments, Interac e-Transfers in Canada and Apple Pay among several others. This business model of converting fiat to crypto is much more robust, in my view.
It’s also an undervalued business. While Coinbase is worth $80 billion, Banxa’s market capitalization is $228 million. It’s a much smaller company with a much larger runway for growth.
Bottom line
The Coinbase listing and the rising value of Bitcoin has turned everyone’s attention to the crypto sector. It seems buying and selling digital assets is finally going mainstream. Gatekeepers like Coinbase benefit from this shift, of course. Coinbase is the largest exchange in North America and acts as the first point of exposure to crypto for millions of new users.
However, the business model isn’t sustainable over the long term. The exchange may have to reduce fees and directly competes with decentralized peer-to-peer alternatives. Instead, I believe a Canada-listed payment processor is a better bet. Banxa Holdings works with crypto enterprises to help them accept payments. Its market value is a fraction of Coinbase, which means it’s a bargain for growth-seeking investors.
Watch this space as the industry matures.
Looking for another intense growth stock? Here's a pick.
Should you invest $1,000 in Hive Blockchain right now?
Before you consider Hive Blockchain, you may want to hear this.
Motley Fool Canadian Chief Investment Advisor, Iain Butler, and his Stock Advisor Canada team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Hive Blockchain wasn't one of them.
The online investing service they've run since 2013, Motley Fool Stock Advisor Canada, has beaten the stock market by over 3X. And right now, they think there are 10 stocks that are better buys.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.
Fool contributor Vishesh Raisinghani owns shares of Banxa Holdings Inc.