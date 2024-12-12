The Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

AI stocks are certainly strong companies, and there are steady gainers in Canada as well. But these three are the most likely to be the biggest winners out there.

As we move into 2025, the Canadian stock market offers exciting opportunities for investors looking to capitalize on the power of artificial intelligence (AI). Yet, there are some standout AI stocks to consider. Ones we’re going to focus on today. Each company has carved out a unique niche in leveraging AI to drive innovation and growth, making them compelling options for investors interested in the tech sector.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB), once synonymous with smartphones, underwent a remarkable transformation over the past decade. Now a leader in cybersecurity and the Internet of Things (IoT), the AI stock has embraced AI as a cornerstone of its strategy.

BlackBerry’s AI-driven solutions, particularly in endpoint security and threat detection, have been instrumental in its repositioning as a cutting-edge tech firm. In its most recent quarter, BlackBerry reported a 9.8% year-over-year increase in revenue, reaching $637 million. Despite facing a net loss of $138 million, BlackBerry’s trajectory points towards long-term growth — especially as it focuses on expanding its AI-powered automotive software and IoT security platforms.

The global push towards connected devices and autonomous vehicles presents a significant opportunity. Especially for BlackBerry to become a major player in these burgeoning industries.

Docebo

Docebo (TSX:DCBO), on the other hand, represents a new wave of innovation in corporate learning and development. As a leader in AI-powered learning management systems, Docebo provides solutions that allow businesses to offer personalized, scalable training programs.

This approach has proven highly effective, as evidenced by the company’s robust financial performance. In its latest quarter, Docebo reported a 19.2% year-over-year increase in revenue, totalling $209 million, with quarterly earnings growth of 22.5%. Its forward-looking price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.91 reflects market confidence in its growth potential.

Docebo’s AI capabilities are at the heart of its success, enabling organizations to optimize training outcomes and employee engagement. As companies worldwide continue to embrace digital transformation, Docebo’s innovative platforms are well-positioned to capture a significant share of the growing demand for intelligent learning solutions.

CGI

CGI (TSX:GIB.A), a heavyweight AI stock in global IT and business consulting, takes a more integrated approach to AI. The AI stock’s solutions span multiple sectors, including finance, healthcare, and government, enabling clients to leverage AI to streamline operations and improve outcomes.

CGI’s scale and consistent performance make it a standout in the tech sector. In its most recent financial report, the AI stock revealed a 4.4% year-over-year growth in revenue, reaching $14.68 billion, alongside a 5.2% increase in quarterly earnings.

With a market cap of $35.99 billion and a return on equity of 19.08%, CGI has demonstrated strong financial management and operational efficiency. Its continued investments in AI capabilities reflect its commitment to staying ahead of the curve in an increasingly digital world. CGI’s ability to apply AI across a diverse range of industries positions it as a stable yet forward-looking investment.

Foolish takeaway

The future outlook for these AI stocks is bright, with each poised to benefit from global trends in AI adoption. BlackBerry’s focus on cybersecurity and connected technologies aligns with the growing importance of securing digital infrastructure and IoT networks. Docebo, meanwhile, is capitalizing on the increasing demand for e-learning solutions, with more businesses recognizing the value of AI-driven training platforms. CGI’s expertise in applying AI across industries positions it as a key partner for organizations navigating the complexities of digital transformation.

For investors, the appeal of these stocks lies not only in their individual strengths. But also in their complementary roles within the broader tech ecosystem. BlackBerry offers a compelling turnaround story driven by its strategic pivot towards AI-powered security solutions. Docebo represents steady growth and innovation in the e-learning space. CGI, as a stable blue-chip company, provides a solid foundation for any portfolio. While also offering exposure to cutting-edge AI developments. Together, these companies highlight the diverse ways in which AI is reshaping industries and creating new opportunities for growth.