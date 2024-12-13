Member Login
Home » Investing » If You’d Invested $100/Month in Nvidia Starting a Decade Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

If You’d Invested $100/Month in Nvidia Starting a Decade Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

Nvidia has helped long-term investors create generational wealth. But is the tech stock still a good buy right now?

Posted by
Aditya Raghunath
Aditya Raghunath joined the Motley Fool Canada team in 2019 and has close to seven years of experience in covering publicly-listed companies. With a post-graduate degree in finance, Aditya aims to educate and engage Canadians by writing extensively about growth, dividend, and value stocks. If you are considering investing in the stock market, he recommends reading The Intelligent Investor by Benjamin Graham before taking the plunge.
Published
| More on:
nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo

Semiconductor giant Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) is among the hottest stocks on the planet. The chip maker is at the epicentre of the artificial intelligence (AI) megatrend, which has allowed it to deliver outsized returns to shareholders in the past decade. Valued at a market cap of almost US$3.5 trillion, Nvidia stock continues to crush broader market returns in 2024.

So, let’s see how much your portfolio would be worth if you invested $100 monthly in this big tech stock over the last 10 years.

Nvidia has created massive shareholder wealth

One of the best ways to gain exposure to the equity markets is by investing small sums of money at regular intervals, a strategy called dollar-cost averaging. This allows you to take advantage of the underlying volatility associated with growth stocks such as Nvidia.

Suppose you invested $100 in Nvidia stock every month over the last 10 years; a cumulative investment of $12,000 would have ballooned to $285,632.18 today, indicating an internal rate of return of almost 72%. Alternatively, a lumpsum investment of $1,200 at the start of each year would be worth over $391,000 today, translating to a higher internal rate of return of 86.4%.

While both investment strategies have delivered market-thumping returns to shareholders, larger early investments captured more of the company’s growth, while monthly investments offered better price diversification.

As past returns don’t matter much to current and future investors, let’s see if investing in NVDA stock at the current valuation makes sense.

The bull case for investing in Nvidia stock

While Nvidia has seen its stock touch multiple fresh record highs due to strong AI demand, its growth story is far from over. Currently, most investors are focusing on the company’s impressive GPU (graphics processing unit) sales. Still, Nvidia is quietly positioning itself at the centre of what it calls “AI factories” — a new category of computing infrastructure that could represent a +US$2 trillion market opportunity.

These AI factories are sophisticated data centres designed to process massive amounts of data and train generative AI platforms.

Here are some interesting numbers, according to Nvidia’s recent presentation:

  • Over 5.5 million developers use NVIDIA’s platforms
  • NVIDIA powers 75% of the world’s top supercomputers
  • +40,000 companies are using Nvidia’s AI solutions

What sets Nvidia apart is its full-stack approach, as it has successfully built an ecosystem ranging from chips to software. Its latest Blackwell architecture is part of an integrated platform that includes networking, software, and development tools.

Its enviable portfolio of products and solutions allowed Nvidia to increase its data center revenue from US$2.98 billion in fiscal 2020 (ended in January) to US$98 billion in the last 12 months.

Moreover, Nvidia commands a 90% share in the AI GPU segment, allowing it to enjoy pricing power and expand profit margins significantly. Its operating margins have risen from 16.2% in fiscal 2015 to 62.7% in the last 12 months. The company’s free cash flow has totalled US$56.5 billion over the past year, up from US$800 million in fiscal 2015.

Notably, Nvidia is pushing beyond digital AI into robotics, autonomous vehicles, and industrial automation – massive markets barely touched by AI today.

Priced at 35 times forward earnings, NVDA stock trades at a reasonable valuation, given that adjusted earnings are forecast to expand by 38% annually over the next five years.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Aditya Raghunath has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Nvidia. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) still looks like a tempting growth stock going into a new year with strength.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid sales growth, improved profitability, and healthy growth prospects, Shopify would be an excellent buy.

Read more »

Representation of deep learning neural networks and connectivity
Tech Stocks

Opinion: This AI Stock Has a Chance to Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 in 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for an undervalued Canadian AI stock with huge upside potential, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) should certainly be on your…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are certainly strong companies, and there are steady gainers in Canada as well. But these three are the…

Read more »

dividend growth for passive income
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Adam Othman

Assuming you have the risk tolerance, the right crypto stock may be a compelling investment for rapid growth potential.

Read more »

The virtual button with the letters AI in a circle hovering above a keyboard, about to be clicked by a cursor.
Tech Stocks

The Best AI Stock to Invest $500 in Right Now

| Adam Othman

The AI market is growing too rapidly for investors to understand the potential and risks of certain AI investments fully.…

Read more »

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Tech Stocks

Short-Selling on the TSX: The Stocks Investors Are Betting Against

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-risk investors engage in short-selling, betting against some TSX stocks for bigger profits.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2025 Could Be a Breakthrough Year for Shopify Stock: Here’s Why

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could have room to breakout in the new year as it doubles down on AI tech.

Read more »