Growth, Income, Value: These 3 Top TSX Stocks Have it All

Indeed, many investors agree that growth, value, and income make up the Holy Trinity of investing. However, finding such stocks providing excellence in all three categories is a difficult task.

But fear not. We’ve got you covered.

These three stocks are among the best in all three categories. For long-term investors seeking stable, long-term total returns, I’d take a look at these companies right now.

Algonquin Power

In the utilities space, Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSX:AQN)(NYSE:AQN) remains one of my top picks. Indeed, this stock has been a favourite of investors looking for a well-balanced combination of growth and income for a long time.

Algonquin is definitely one of the top bond proxies out there in the market. Besides its bond-like yield, the company also harbours an impressive range of renewable power segments. Capital inflows into renewables combined with increased demand for renewable energy make these assets highly desirable today. And Algonquin has been making all the right moves in this department in recent years.

To top it off, Algonquin’s regulated utilities business provides the steady cash flows that lead to the value/defensiveness discussion.

TD Bank

Conservative investors looking for an impressive blend of income and stability have been drawn toward big banks for a long time. As far as Canadian banks go, Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) remains one of the best.

Why?

Well, TD has shown investors its ability to grow organically and via acquisitions. A series of well-timed acquisitions following the financial crisis in the U.S. made TD a big player south of the border. Additionally, the company has continued to grow via a series of recent technological investments, including AI-related investments, to boost the bank’s overall operating efficiency to be a leader in this regard.

TD’s returns say it all. The company’s capital appreciation over the past year exemplifies investors’ belief that a recovery is underway. For high-growth bank stocks like TD, that’s a beautiful thing.

TD’s dividend of 3.7% is one of the lowest among its peers, reflecting this bank’s quality. However, TD has also been a great dividend-growth stock of late, and I expect once regulations are lifted, TD will resume providing additional capital to shareholders over time.

WPT Industrial REIT

Industrial real estate really is the place to be for REIT investors. This sector fuels the logistics & distribution industry, a necessary component of the e-commerce boom we’ve seen of late.

And in the industrial real estate sector, there’s no better option than WPT Industrial REIT (TSX:WIR.U) right now. This REIT provides investors with a juicy 4.6% dividend yield, at a relatively low payout ratio — something that’s hard to find in the REIT space.

Furthermore, I think the company’s underlying assets remain undervalued in this market. Thus, WPT’s income and value orientation is key for long-term investors to consider.

This stock is one I think has tremendous upside from here.