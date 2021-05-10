Enbridge’s Impressive Q1 Earnings Show Positive Signs for Energy Stocks
Enbridge Inc (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) is known as one of the best long-term Canadian stocks you can own. The blue-chip stock is a massive energy giant at the heart of the North American economy that provides strong and consistent growth for investors over the long run.
Not only is Enbridge a great stock to own, but over the last year, it’s been one of the most undervalued stocks in Canada.
Enbridge was never really impacted that badly by the pandemic. However, because it’s tied to the energy industry, the stock was sold off.
So over the last year, as many stocks recovered, Enbridge was a company that lagged behind the rest, along with several other energy stocks.
So the stock has been one of the best stocks to buy for the long term since the pandemic market pullback. And even with its recent rally, the stock is still considerably undervalued today.
Enbridge’s earnings make it one of the top stocks to buy today
Not only is Enbridge stock cheap from a long-term perspective, but the company is also showing that it’s still in a strong position today.
Enbridge touts itself as being highly diversified and a great option to invest in the energy industry due to its stability and ability to find perpetual growth, even through periods of turmoil in the cyclical energy industry.
So it was no surprise last year, in the middle of the pandemic, when the company raised its dividend again for the 26th consecutive year.
Enbridge is one of the top dividend stocks in Canada because it’s such a cash cow. And it proved that again with its most recent earnings report last week.
Enbridge stock reported strong earnings per share of $0.81 for the first quarter. That beat analysts’ estimates in part due to stronger-than-expected volume on its pipelines. The stronger-than-expected throughput on its pipelines shows just how fast the energy industry is recovering.
These strong earnings are once again a great sign for long-term investors who own Enbridge. The sector is clearly recovering, and once again, Enbridge has weathered the storm.
As promising as this all is for Enbridge stock, though, it’s also promising for the rest of the oil industry. It’s especially promising for oil producers, such as Suncor Energy Inc (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU).
Energy stocks like Suncor offer major value today
As I mentioned before, energy stocks across the board have been some of the last stocks to begin recovering. This means a lot of stocks, including Suncor, offer substantial value for investors today.
Suncor is a top choice because it has some of the best operations in Canada, which are well diversified and vertically integrated, allowing the company to be a lot more resilient than many of its peers.
As we saw with Enbridge stock’s earnings, demand is picking up, shown by the increasing oil exports via its pipelines. This shows the sector is well on its way to recovery.
So with Suncor stock trading down roughly 30% off its pre-pandemic price, it’s one of the top long-term stocks to buy in May.
With these stocks recovering rapidly, though, I’d take a position soon. They are only going to continue to get more expensive.
In addition to these energy stocks, here are the top 10 stocks to buy now in May!
The 10 Best Stocks to Buy This Month
Renowned Canadian investor Iain Butler just named 10 stocks for Canadians to buy TODAY. So if you’re tired of reading about other people getting rich in the stock market, this might be a good day for you.
Because Motley Fool Canada is offering a full 65% off the list price of their top stock-picking service, plus a complete membership fee back guarantee on what you pay for the service. Simply click here to discover how you can take advantage of this.
This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.
Fool contributor Daniel Da Costa owns shares of ENBRIDGE INC. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Enbridge.