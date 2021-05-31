Got $700? 2 Game-Changing Stocks to Buy Right Now

The current market volatility may be raising concerns among investors about stock market returns. If you are an investor with long-term prospects, you might find opportunities, even in a fear-riddled market, provided you invest in the right space.

Considering the economic fallout from the pandemic and rising inflation rates , you might not have substantial investment capital to park into the stock market right now. However, you might not even need a lot of money. If you can spare $700, I will discuss two game-changing stocks that you can buy right now.

Investing in the 5G space

5G communications technology is expected to be the next biggest revolution worldwide. The advent of 5G technology will open possibilities that leap beyond today’s 4G-enabled technology. We will likely see 5G technology do more than merely enable faster internet browsing.

We could see self-driving cars, smart cities, and automated delivery drones become commonplace. The new technology might be capable of taking on several tasks with the help of AI, eliminating the need for extensive human intervention.

The 5G space has a lot of upside potential for investors who can get in on the market right now. BCE (TSX:BCE)(NYSE:BCE) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) could be two excellent plays for the 5G boom.

BCE

The telecom sector will lead the charge for 5G adoption, and BCE boasts the most significant communications infrastructure in the country. The industry titan is a major contributor to the expanding 5G technology.

The company already showed initiative amid the 4G boom, providing wireless and wireline internet products and services to customers at the right time to enjoy substantial profits. The company uses its cash flow from subscriptions to pay dividends to its shareholders. By the time the 4G era matured, BCE stock rose over 130%.

5G technology is an even more lucrative opportunity for BCE and its investors if the company maintains its leadership position in 5G infrastructure. Increasing adoption of 5G technology could lead to additional subscriptions that could accelerate its cash flows and fuel rising dividend payouts. Trading for $59.81 per share at writing, BCE boasts a juicy 5.85% dividend yield that you can lock in right now.

BlackBerry

5G-enabled endpoint devices will proliferate as the new technology becomes mainstream. BlackBerry is a company slated to flourish as the 5G space grows. BlackBerry is no longer the smartphone industry giant it once was. The company offers endpoint security management solutions, and it has been expanding its reach into different segments, including the automobile industry.

Cybersecurity will become increasingly important as 5G adoption leads to the growth of 5G-enabled endpoint devices. BlackBerry is well positioned to cater to the demands for additional cybersecurity measures necessitated by the developing technology landscape.

The stock has been in the limelight for all the wrong reasons in recent months after the Reddit-fueled meme stock rally earlier this year. The same trend saw a massive rise in GameStop stock. Unlike GameStop, BlackBerry actually has the fundamentals to back rising valuations.

Trading at $11.92 per share at writing, the stock could be a massive bargain for you to consider.

Foolish takeaway

Becoming a successful investor does not mean it is necessary to have substantial investment capital to park into the stock market. You can turn a substantial profit with as little as $700, provided you can invest it in a space with the potential to grow.

5G technology will eventually become the next big thing, and companies like BCE and BlackBerry could be ideal stock picks to capitalize on the game-changing technology.