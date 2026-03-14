After understanding the CRA thresholds, the next step is to learn the core strategies in using your TFSA contribution limit for maximum results.

CRA: How to Use Your TFSA Contribution Limit in 2026

Maximize the room by investing (don’t leave cash idle) in income or growth assets—e.g., dividend‑oriented CIBC (CM) for steady tax‑free income and 5N Plus (VNP) for capital‑growth exposure.

The CRA set the 2026 TFSA limit at $7,000—use it to build tax‑sheltered income or growth, but avoid over‑contributing (1% monthly penalty) and track withdrawals since withdrawn amounts are only added back to room on Jan. 1 of the following year.

The Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) has officially set the annual Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) contribution limit for 2026 at $7,000, maintaining the same threshold from the previous two years. TFSA users welcome this fresh opportunity to generate passive income or build wealth, both of which remain tax-sheltered.

The welcome addition also adds to any unused contribution rooms. With this specific threshold, the next step is learning how to use your TFSA contribution limit in 2026 to its full potential.

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Avoid overcontribution

If you understand the rules governing the TFSA, the foundational strategy is to avoid overcontribution. The CRA has a strict penalty structure if you exceed the annual contribution limit or available room. This slip-up incurs a 1% monthly penalty tax on the excess amount. Protect your earnings by staying within the prescribed limits.

Track withdrawals

TFSA withdrawals are tax-free, too, although tracking your withdrawals is the second primary strategy. Any amount withdrawn from the account is added back to your available contribution room on January 1 of the following calendar year.

Some TFSA users overlook this timing rule. Premature re-contribution or returning the funds within the same year result in a penalty. The CRA flag attempts to replace withdrawn funds before the beginning of the calendar year as an excess contribution.

Investment selection

The third strategy is choosing the right investment mix to fill the $7,000 limit or available contribution room. Since the CRA does not tax dividends, capital gains, and interest earned within a TFSA portfolio, leaving cash idle is not advisable. Instead, use your contribution limits to invest in income-producing assets.

Prioritize dividend or growth stocks to harness compounding or capture the maximum tax-free appreciation, respectively.

Dividend investing

Canadian “big bank” stocks are staples in any investment portfolio. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSX:CM) is the logical choice for the safety-first approach. This $124.6 billion bank (the fifth-largest) reported impressive top and bottom-line results in Q1 fiscal 2026.

In the three months ending January 31, 2026, revenue and net income rose 15% and 42% year over year, respectively, to $8.4 billion and $3.1 billion. Performance-wise, the stock is up 8.8% year to date. The 73.3% trailing one-year return reflects strong investor confidence. At $135.35 per share, the dividend yield is 3.16%.

Given CIBC’s 157-year dividend track record, you can expect consistent tax-free passive income every quarter. Assuming you reinvest the dividends, your $7,000 today will compound to $9,591.56 in 10 years.

Growth investing

If you’re chasing capital gains, 5N Plus (TSX:VNP) aligns with the growth investing strategy. This basic materials stock ranked seventh in the 2025 TSX30 List, the flagship program of TSX’s top-performing stocks. VNP currently trades at $28.27 per share, a 59.5% year-to-date gain. The three-year total return is +738.7%.

The $2.5 billion company is a semiconductor powerhouse. Notably, in 2025, net earnings (+244.2% year over year) grew significantly faster than revenue (+35.2%). Due to strong demand for AI, 5N Plus had to increase its solar cell production capacity by 30% last year. Capacity expansion remains a priority in 2026.

Go tax-free all the way

Mastering the three core strategies can turn your TFSA into a high-performance wealth-builder. More importantly, a well-managed TFSA ensures compounded gains and prevents capital erosion due to unnecessary tax penalties. The message is clear: go tax-free all the way.