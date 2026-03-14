Slate Grocery REIT is an impressive high-yield option for investors seeking reliable income from defensive retail.

My Top Pick for Immediate Income? This 7.6% Dividend Stock

Long-Term Stability : With long-term leases and rent escalators, Slate ensures predictable cash flows and high renewal rates, offering reliability for income-focused investors.

Attractive 7.66% Yield : The defensive nature of its tenants, including supermarkets and pharmacies, supports consistent rental income and a 7.66% yield, which is high yet sustainable and tax-efficient for Canadian investors.

Stable Income Source : Slate Grocery REIT (SGR.UN) provides a stable, high-yield income stream due to its portfolio of over 110 grocery-anchored U.S. properties that cater to essential, defensive goods.

Dividend investors are after one clear target: a safe, recurring source of income. To meet that goal, income-seeking investors need to look beyond just a high-yield ticker and toward investments that can provide a recurring income stream that isn’t prone to volatility.

Fortunately, there are more than a few options on the market that can offer that high-yield and stability. One such option to consider is Slate Grocery REIT (TSX:SGR.UN).

Here’s a look at what Slate can offer investors looking for a high-yield dividend stock.

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Why SGR.UN stands out for immediate income

As the name implies, Slate is a grocery real estate investment trust (REITs. Slate owns a portfolio of over 110 grocery-anchored U.S. properties. Those properties are focused on metro markets where traffic, and by extension, rents and revenue-generation are higher.

Grocery-anchored REITs are different from typical residential or commercial REITs. Grocery REIT tenants sell essential goods. This means that they are highly defensive and can provide stable traffic across economic cycles. Irrespective of how the economy fares, consumers still need to buy food, everyday essentials and pharmacy items.

This gives Slate a unique defensive moat that high-yield income seekers will value. For investors building or reinforcing an income portfolio, Slate offers that rare mix of yield, stability, and defensive characteristics.

A 7.66% yield supported by necessity‑based tenants

Slate’s core appeal is that tenant mix. Slate’s properties are anchored by essential retailers. That’s a unique advantage of grocery-anchored REITs, and includes supermarkets, pharmacies, and discount stores. These tenants operate in defensive segments that consumers prioritize, which helps support consistent rental income.

In addition, Slate’s properties also offer secondary tenants. This includes the doctor’s offices, restaurants, banks and other smaller businesses, anchored to the main tenant.

This helps to keep traffic flowing, benefiting all of the tenants. That stable ecosystem supports Slate’s high occupancy rates and predictable cash flows.

Another key part of Slate’s appeal is that the company is Canadian-listed while owning U.S.-based properties. For Tax-Free Savings Account (TFSA) investors, this unique structure avoids U.S. withholding taxes on distributions, making it a unique option across other REIT holdings.

That combination of high-yield and tax efficiency makes Slate an attractive option for passive-income investors.

Also worth noting is the yield itself. That 7.6% yield isn’t inflated or distressed. It reflects the broader discount of REITs we’ve seen in recent years, and the undervaluation of necessity-based retail.

In other words, the yield isn’t naturally high, but rather the stock is undervalued.

Stable cash flows driven by long‑term leases

One of the often-dismissed features of grocery‑anchored REITs is the stability created by long‑term leases. Many of Slate’s anchor tenants operate under agreements that run a decade or more, providing predictable revenue visibility.

Even better, the leases often include built‑in rent escalators, helping offset inflation and support gradual cash‑flow growth.

Adding to this is the stickiness of Slate’s business. Essential retailers rarely relocate because their business depends on consistent customer access and established traffic patterns.

The result here is strong renewal rates and the reduced risk of prolonged vacancies. For income investors, that stability is critical.

Final thoughts for high-yield investors

Slate offers a compelling case for investors seeking immediate income. The yield is high, but supported by a defensive tenant base, long‑term leases, and stable cash flows.

The REIT’s focus on necessity‑based retail gives it resilience through economic cycles, while its U.S. property exposure, combined with a Canadian listing, provides tax‑efficient income for TFSA users.

For investors who want meaningful yield without taking on excessive risk, Slate stands out as a practical, dependable option. Slate delivers a predictable income, making it a strong candidate for anyone looking to enhance their monthly cash flow.