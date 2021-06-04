2 Top TSX Value Stocks to Consider Buying Right Now

This year has turned out to be an interesting one for investors. Several stocks skyrocketed this year: some with potential and some without. However, investors focusing on generating reliable long-term returns will always gravitate toward value. In this regard, K irkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL) (NYSE:KL) , and Maple Leaf Foods (TSX:MFI) are among the best stocks on the TSX today.

Kirkland Lake Gold

Gold has traditionally been a safe-haven play for investors over time. However, gold miners haven’t been that great of an investment in recent decades. Years of mismanagement with respect to capital allocation have given gold miners a bad name. Accordingly, these stocks now trade at a relative discount to the value of gold we haven’t seen in a long time.

However, there’s hope for investors. This discount provides a value opportunity to get into high-quality miners like Kirkland Lake at a discount.

Kirkland Lake is certainly cheap from a valuation standpoint. The company continues to trade at a low-double-digit price-to-earnings multiple. Compared to where the broader market is today, that’s dirt cheap.

Additionally, relative to the rising price of gold and best-in-class margins, Kirkland Lake seems like a no-brainer at these levels. The company’s balance sheet is pristine, with the company carrying essentially no debt. Furthermore, Kirkland Lake has built a substantial war chest to be used to enhance its reserves over time.

All in all, this is one of the best value picks in the market today. Those seeking long-term growth and income can’t go wrong with this high-growth portfolio hedge.