3 Unstoppable Metal Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $1,000

Gold prices are expected to keep rising or stabilize in the next few months, and the precious metal stocks rising thanks to this catalyst still look promising.

Canadian precious metal stocks are experiencing a powerful bull market phase thanks to an equally strong bullish trend in gold prices. However, the trend hasn’t remained limited to gold stocks; many silver stocks are riding the momentum as well. A few other metal stocks, even though they are unrelated to this market, have also experienced a powerful upward surge.

Collectively, there are three metal stocks that you should consider looking into, considering their powerful bullish momentum. They may help you achieve decent gains, even if you work with a modest amount of capital.

A gold stock

Let’s start with the gold stocks since gold prices are still surging. While many giants in this segment have seen serious gains, smaller players like G2 Goldfields (OTC:GUYG.F) are surging even more robustly. With a market capitalization of just $533 million, this little stock has risen about 197% in 2024 alone. It can easily double its capital in the next six months if it manages to sustain this pace.

This Toronto-based company operates primarily in Guyana and has two different projects in the country. The projects are still in exploratory stages, but the results look quite promising. It recently secured exploration rights on a 30,000-acre parcel from a local entity.

Both of the company’s projects are on very promising parcels of land, and the prospects of high-grade gold discovery are one of the factors fueling the stock’s surge.

A silver stock

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) is headquartered in Vancouver. The company focuses on the extraction of high-grade silver from relatively stable regions. Its current production-grade mine, the Cerro Los Gatos Mine, is in Mexico.

The company is both operating and exploring in the heart of the country’s silver belt. Silver prices are also experiencing an upward surge, and the trend stretches back to 2023, though it’s not very linear.

As a result, the stock has also been bullish for over a year and has grown by about 183% in 2024 alone. It experienced a minor slump recently but has really picked up the pace in the last two weeks. The stock is overvalued right now, but that’s not too big a price to pay for the kind of growth it’s offering. However, it would be wise to keep an eye on silver prices to identify when the stock’s bullish trend might end.

An antimony stock

Antimony is not a precious metal, but its demand is rising because of its use in electronics and potential use in solar panels and new battery technologies. This has brought companies like Perpetua Resources (TSX:PPTA) into the limelight.

This Idaho-based company is working to revive an old Stibnite Gold Project because once it is up and running, it may be able to meet about 35% of the U.S.’s antimony demand (in the first six years).

The nature of this project (revival instead of new mining operations) and the fact that it’s directly tied to renewable power make it an interesting buy from an ESG (environmental, social, and governance) investing perspective. More importantly, it’s a rapidly growing stock that has risen over 315% this year alone, and this kind of momentum can help you double your capital in less than four months (if it’s sustained).

Foolish takeaway

The three metal stocks are worth considering, regardless of the amount of capital you are working with. All three companies can double your capital in less than a year if they sustain their current growth pace. And if they manage to keep it up for more than a year, the returns can be reasonably enormous.