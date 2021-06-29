Future Prediction: 3 Canadian Stocks to Buy Now for the Next Decade and Beyond!

The world changed because of the pandemic — no one can deny that. But there have been substantial changes that were merely accelerated during the last two years. As the world continues to change, there are key areas where investors should move their attention. I’m going to look at three Canadian stocks to buy now to see massive growth not just in the next decade, but for decades to come.

Eat it up

There is becoming a trend of the “reversal” of globalization. In the last century, we looked to connect the world. But in this century, there are a few themes that prove we need to start paying attention to our own countries perhaps a bit more. This cannot be overstated within the farming industry. Countries need food — that’s a given — yet we are quickly running out of arable land.

That’s why of the Canadian stocks to buy now, I would definitely look at Nutrien (TSX:NTR)(NYSE:NTR). The company provides crop nutrients for farmers around the world — not only in North America, but also in emerging countries like India and China, countries that seriously need these nutrients. Shares in the company are up 70.5% in the last year, and it offers a 2.97% dividend yield for investors. This comes on the back of recently raising its 2021 guidance, as it increases its potash production from global demand. This will only continue, so investors should jump on this opportunity for the next decade and beyond.

We’re issuing a BUY alert on this TSX space stock Click here to learn more!

Hedge your bets

There are investors like Warren Buffett who don’t like gold. These investors believe that you should buy companies that actually offer something tangible. There are earnings; there is growth — these are measurable fundamentals that you can latch onto. However, when economies suffer, you’re going to want something that will keep its value in times of trouble. That’s why gold is always a great way to hedge your funds.

However, there’s a way to get the best of both worlds. There are Canadian stocks to buy now that offer not just the chance to buy gold, but to buy up shares in a company that mines for gold. And now is a great time to do it. Gold miners are merging around the world, creating international operations that leverage production when one area of the world is down. Of the miners out there, I continue to like Kirkland Lake Gold (TSX:KL)(NYSE:KL).

This is one of the Canadian stocks to buy now, because of the massive scale of growth it’s taken on. And the company believes now is a great time to buy, as it continues to buy its own shares at upwards of 26.7 million. And this may even increase to by another five million! As the economy rebounds, many aren’t interested in gold at the moment. And that’s why now is the perfect time to buy.

Stay healthy

In the next decade, there will be a surge of baby boomers retiring and seeking extra medical care. Beyond that, the population continues to age and need new developments to support our aging populations. In Canada alone, over 21% of the population fall into the baby boomer category. So, you’re going to bet the government is going to want to keep them happy.

In the wake of a pandemic, and with baby boomers retiring, there is going to be massive investment into healthcare this decade. One of the best ways to take advantage is by investing in a healthcare real estate investment trust like NorthWest Healthcare Properties REIT (TSX:NWH.UN). This company owns a diverse range of healthcare properties around the world and continues to expand. It recently purchased properties in the Netherlands and Australia, with record-setting revenue being reported even before this purchase.

Yet this is one of the top Canadian stocks to buy now, as it continues to be undervalued. Shares are up 30% in the last year alone, but it offers a value price-to-earnings ratio of 9.7 as of writing. Meanwhile, you can also pick up a strong dividend yield of 6.19%! I would hop on this stock and never let go, collecting passive income for decades to come.