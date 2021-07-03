TFSA Value Picks: 1 Industrial Tech Stock Set to Benefit From Automation

ATS Automation Tooling Systems (TSX:ATA) is an industry-leading automation solutions provider to many of the world’s most successful companies. ATS uses the company’s extensive knowledge base and global capabilities to deliver custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added solutions including pre-automation and after-sales services.

The company’s global presence and scale provide advantages in serving multinational customers, as many of the company’s competitors are smaller and operate with a narrower geographic or industrial market focus. ATS can deliver localized service through the company’s network of over 50 locations globally.

ATS’s scale and global footprint provide it with competitive advantages in winning large, multinational customer programs and in delivering a life-cycle-oriented service platform to customers’ global operations.

Technical capabilities

Further, ATS has designed, manufactured, assembled, and serviced over 25,000 automation systems worldwide and has an extensive knowledge base and accumulated design expertise. ATS’s broad experience in many different industrial markets and the company’s talented workforce, which includes over 1,700 engineers and over 300 program management personnel position it well to serve complex customer programs in a variety of markets.

Through the company’s history of bringing thousands of unique automation projects to market, ATS has developed an extensive product and technology portfolio. ATS has a number of standard automation platforms and products including innovative linear motion transport systems, advanced vision systems used to ensure product or process quality, and progressive material handling technologies.

Extensive technology portfolio

In fiscal 2021, the company completed construction of the new ATS Innovation Centre, a state-of-the-art centre for the innovation team. It also completed the commercial launch of Symphoni, an innovative, high-performance digital manufacturing technology that multiplies the productivity of automated assembly processes by eliminating non-value-added production time.

Management believes the company’s extensive product and technology portfolio provides advantages in developing unique and leading solutions for customers and in maintaining competitiveness. ATS is well known within the global automation industry due to the company’s long history of innovation and broad scope of operations.

Global reputation

A big advantage is that ATS’ brand names and global reputation improve sales prospecting, allowing the company to be considered for a wide variety of customer programs. Most customer relationships are long-standing, often spanning a decade or more, and many customers are repeat buyers who return to ATS time after time to obtain the company’s services in automation manufacturing.

Furthermore, ATS provides total turnkey solutions in automation. This allows customers to single-source the most complex projects to ATS rather than rely on multiple engineering firms and equipment builders. In addition, ATS can provide customers with other value-added services including pre-automation consulting, life cycle material management, and post-automation service, training, and support.

Single-source solutions

With broad and in-depth knowledge across multiple industries and technical fields, ATS delivers single-source solutions to customers that lower production costs, accelerate product delivery, and improves quality control.

ATS engages with customers on both greenfield programs, such as equipping new factories, capacity expansions, line moves, equipment upgrades, software upgrades, efficiency improvements, and factory optimization. This positions it well for the future.