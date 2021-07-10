2 Top TSX EV Plays to Buy Right Now

Growth among EV plays is starting to pick up steam. Well, in reality, these stocks have been on fire for years now. However, besides top picks like Tesla, investors seem to have tunnel vision with EV makers right now. That said, a tonne of potential exists in the EV space outside of the traditional names. Let’s dive into two such EV plays traded on the TSX today.

EV plays: Magna International

Magna International (TSX:MG)(NYSE:MGA) has a strong presence in the automobile industry. The company’s business model is based on providing contract manufacturing services for various auto producers. In recent years, Magna has been shifting its focus to the hybrid and EV space. Indeed, the EV market is a broad one, with a range of options available to consumers. Hybrids continue to make up a significant percentage of the overall global auto market. And Magna is there to help auto brands realize their manufacturing needs. However, Magna has also made recent deals to get into the battery EV market in a big way. As more companies seek out contract manufacturing to solve their operational goals, Magna is well positioned to pick up the pieces. Additionally, given the relatively tight supply in the auto market today, Magna’s pricing power is stronger than it has been in some time. This is a stock that certainly isn’t cheap at these levels. However, Magna is trading at this elevated multiple for a reason. Those looking for a solid picks-and-shovels play on the EV space have a great pick in Magna.