ESG vs. Suncor Stock: Which One Will Win?

The search for undervalued stocks is on. And in this regard, Suncor Energy (TSX:SU)(NYSE:SU) has certainly been a top pick of investors of late. After all, the rally in Suncor stock since pandemic lows is quite an incredible thing to witness.

However, of late, concerns have arisen around how high oil prices really can go. After hitting highs near US$80 per barrel in recent weeks, oil prices have calmed down of late. Accordingly, investors may be unsure as to whether Suncor stock still reflects this undervalued thesis.

Let’s dive into what investors are looking at right now.

Could ESG concerns take out Suncor Stock? Among the reasons energy prices have declined of late is the view that renewable energy will take front and centre stage as the future of energy generation in the decades to come. Indeed, rising environmental, social, and governance (ESG) concerns with existing energy companies have shed new light on energy investing for many institutional and retail investors. In this regard, Suncor stock could be one that investors may view as risky. As a pure-play energy producer, Suncor’s stock price is inherently tied to commodities prices. Should renewable energy significantly reduce demand for traditional fossil fuels, Suncor stock could be on the out with investors. That said, we’re likely to be in a period of transition for some time to get to this point. Indeed, Suncor is a company that’s been increasing its renewables exposure of late. As the industry re-positions to take on more renewable energy generation, Suncor does have the potential to reinvent itself. I think investors need to keep a realistic time frame in mind with respect to this transition. Indeed, given Suncor’s size, I believe this company’s focus on diversification could bode well for long-term investors. And over the near term, Suncor will be a company that churns out excellent cash flow at these current market prices. It’s a win-win scenario for investors.