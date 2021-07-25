4 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy With $400

You don’t have to have a lot of cash on hand to make even more cash. If you have just $400 that you’re able to invest today, you can put it to serious work by investing in dividend stocks. While you may have heard of some of these dividend stocks, each remain a strong long-term investment for Motley Fool investors to consider. So, let’s look at four you can consider today.

Enbridge

Let’s start with the most obvious. While the oil and gas industry may be trending down (again), Enbridge (TSX:ENB)(NYSE:ENB) remains a solid investment. The pipeline company has seen a strong increase in demand thanks to the return of the workforce. Even with the pandemic still sweeping the world, it won’t be around forever. That leaves little opportunity for Motley Fool investors to buy Enbridge stock before a full recovery.

Shares of Enbridge stock are up 26% in the last year. Analysts predict an average potential upside of 11% in the next year. Meanwhile, you can pick up one of the best dividend stocks with a yield of 6.93% as of writing. That’s after a recent boost this year, and a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.32% in Enbridge stock and its dividend over the last decade.

NorthWest Healthcare

The healthcare industry saw a major boost in a lot of areas, and NorthWest Healthcare Property Units (TSX:NWH.UN) was one of them. The healthcare REIT offers a diverse range of healthcare properties around the world. That’s recently expanded with a $200 million investment in the Netherlands, and the acquisition of an Australian healthcare REIT for AU$2.6 billion.

Shares of NorthWest stock have risen by 26% in the last year, with analysts predicting an average potential upside of 9% in the next year. But it’s the dividend you’re after, with Northwest being one of the top dividend stocks with a yield at 6.14%. As the company continues to grow through acquisition, hitting record revenue, Motley Fool investors should definitely consider adding it to their portfolio.

WPT Industrial

Just because the pandemic may end doesn’t mean e-commerce traffic will. E-commerce boomed during the pandemic but is expected to grow even further in the next decade. That made WPT Industrial REIT (TSX:WIR.U) all but essential during that time. The company’s light industrial properties provide storage and shipment for major e-commerce companies. It’s grown to 110 locations and recently added 13 in a joint investment venture.

Shares of the company are up 39.5%, the highest among these dividend stocks, with a yield of 4.12% as of writing. The company remains a steal, trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 7.41, and with sales expected to continue rising, as e-commerce use continues to climb. Analysts continue to list it as a strong buy for this reason alone.

Fiera Capital

The top dividend stock on this list has to be Fiera Capital (TSX:FSZ) with a dividend yield of 7.81%! The investment manager has seen shares rise by 14.79% in the last year and up 150% in the last decade. That’s a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.61% that’s remained stable, except for the market crash back in March 2020.

Analysts expect the company to continue on a similar growth trajectory for the next year. This should keep dividends stable during that time. It’s a stable investment among dividend stocks for Motley Fool investors to consider. As the economy recovers, investors will likely continue to see revenue grow, and grow as it has in for the past few quarters.