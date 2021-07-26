BlackBerry vs. AcuityAds: Which Stock Is the Better Buy?

Two of the most stocks popular among growth investors these days are AcuityAds Holdings (TSX:AT)(NASDAQ:ATY) and BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB).

Investors know that there’s nothing better than buying a high-quality tech stock, especially when it’s cheap.

Tech stocks are especially attractive, because they are often rapid growth stocks. So, when you can buy them undervalued, you increase your potential gains substantially.

In addition to being popular among growth investors, both AcuityAds and BlackBerry are also two stocks that have been selling off significantly lately.

So, with both tech stocks looking cheap, you may be wondering which is the better buy today.

BlackBerry stock

BlackBerry is a stock that’s been in the news quite a bit throughout this year. The software security stock has seen two rapid rallies, in which investors saw significant gains.

However, what’s important to understand is that there were few, if any, fundamental reasons for these rallies.

So, while it’s not impossible that BlackBerry stock could rally rapidly again in the short term, it would be risky to bet on that happening.

If you’re going to buy BlackBerry stock, it needs to be as a long-term investment, especially if you want to reduce risk.

Luckily, the Canadian stock is one of the best software security companies there are. It offers a tonne of long-term potential. Much of that potential is a long way off, though. So, while you could take an initial position today, there might be other stocks with more prospects for growth in the near term.

Not only would I avoid speculating in BlackBerry stock, even if you’re bullish on it as a long-term investment, you may want to consider a stock with growth potential today, such as AcuityAds.

AcuityAds stock

There are plenty of high-quality Canadian tech stocks to consider. However, AcuityAds is one of only a few tech stocks with significant growth potential that’s also trading ultra-cheap right now.

Not only is the stock itself down roughly 66% from its 52-week high, but the company is worth just $650 million today, offering investors a chance to get in on this high-potential stock while it’s on the ground floor. This is why it’s a much better investment than BlackBerry stock today.

AcuityAds has so much potential because it’s an exciting AdTech stock that works with advertisers and marketers to improve their campaigns to reach their target audiences better.

AcuityAds offers its clients an informative and easy-to-use interface through its proprietary platform, allowing them to select their programmatic advertising.

The company has worked to not only make it easy to use but also to provide analytics and insights, so advertisers can make the most informed decisions.

This is a business with a tonne of potential. Plus, AcuityAds’s platform should only continue to improve as it takes in more data.

Just like BlackBerry stock, there’s no telling when AcuityAds could rally. However, given that it stands at such a massive discount and is a unanimous buy from the analysts who cover it, the stock could rally any day.

So, if you’re looking to add a top Canadian tech stock to add to your portfolio, AcuityAds Holdings is one of the very best to buy today.