Member Login
Home » Investing » This E-Commerce Stock Could Be a Better Growth Play Than Amazon

This E-Commerce Stock Could Be a Better Growth Play Than Amazon

Let’s dive into a rather intriguing thesis that Shopify (TSX:SHOP) could be a better growth stock than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) from here.

Posted by
Chris MacDonald
Chris MacDonald has had a love for finance his whole life, ultimately leading him to pursue an MBA in finance. He's worked as a financial analyst for a number of companies in the corporate finance and venture capital space during his 10-year investing career. He endeavors to follow in the footsteps of iconic investors like Warren Buffett in building a long-term defensive portfolio.
Published
| More on:
A worker uses a laptop inside a restaurant.

Source: Getty Images

For investors looking for a top e-commerce stock to buy in this current market, Amazon is certainly the most likely choice that first comes to mind for many investors. That’s for good reason, given the company’s dominant market position in this high-growth sector.

However, I’d argue that rival Shopify (TSX:SHOP) might be a better option for Canadian investors seeking a high-growth alternative on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Shopify is not just a rising star in e-commerce; it is a trailblazer redefining how businesses sell online.

As we approach 2025, here is why Shopify can outshine Amazon for investors looking to capitalize on the future of the e-commerce sector.

Unique business model

Unlike Amazon, which focuses on operating a centralized marketplace, Shopify empowers merchants by providing them with tools to create and manage their online stores. Shopify’s model gives businesses full control over their branding, customer experience, and data, which appeals to merchants who want to build direct relationships with their customers.

The company does not compete with the businesses using its platform. Meanwhile, Amazon has often faced criticism for using data from third-party sellers to launch competing products. Thus, as far as an e-commerce company with a business model that’s built from the bottom up (as the company’s customers do better, Shopify does better), there’s a lot to like about the company’s growth prospects — that is, for those who are bullish on the long-term potential the e-commerce sector provides.

Explosive growth upside

On that note, I think it’s important to point out that Shopify’s growth trajectory has improved considerably following a fallout prior to the pandemic, where very high comps led the company to produce less-than-stellar growth rates as the e-commerce market normalized.

This past quarter, Shopify reported 26% year-over-year revenue growth, far outpacing the industry average. These results were driven by strong direct-to-consumer trends, with Shopify remaining a leader in this high-growth market segment. Unlike Amazon’s third-party platform, which provides scale and reach for its vendors (but at a cost), Shopify’s platform enables businesses to build direct connections with their customers, bypassing intermediaries like Amazon. 

I think that as more and more businesses catch on to the value the Shopify model provides relative to Amazon, higher growth rates are likely over the long term. Currently, Shopify powers more than 5.6 million stores in more than 175 countries, so this is a global e-commerce player that I think could continue to grab market share over time.

A risky bet, but it could be one worth making

Undoubtedly, Amazon is the safer pick of the two e-commerce giants, when thinking about these companies and their underlying business models. Amazon remains a top cloud provider and has other high-margin businesses that spit off tremendous cash flow, which the company is re-investing in artificial intelligence.

Shopify isn’t sitting on its hands with this trend and is investing heavily here as well. But I think the relative size differential between the two companies, Shopify’s potential to grab market share from leaders such as Amazon and underlying growth in the e-commerce sector overall could provide a larger boost to Shopify investors than those in Amazon, at least over the next decade or so.

We’ll see — it’s a bold prediction. However, I think this sector is ripe for some innovation and disruption, and I’m seeing more of that with Shopify right now.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Fool contributor Chris MacDonald has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Shopify. The Motley Fool recommends Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

man in suit looks at a computer with an anxious expression
Tech Stocks

Short-Selling on the TSX: The Stocks Investors Are Betting Against

| Christopher Liew, CFA

High-risk investors engage in short-selling, betting against some TSX stocks for bigger profits.

Read more »

Tech Stocks

2025 Could Be a Breakthrough Year for Shopify Stock: Here’s Why

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock could have room to breakout in the new year as it doubles down on AI tech.

Read more »

Person uses a tablet in a blurred warehouse as background
Tech Stocks

2 Canadian AI Stocks Poised for Significant Gains

| Chris MacDonald

Here are two top AI stocks long-term investors may want to consider before the end of the year.

Read more »

woman looks at iPhone
Dividend Stocks

Retirees: Is TELUS Stock a Risky Buy?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

TELUS stock has long been a strong dividend provider, but what should investors consider now after recent earnings?

Read more »

Car, EV, electric vehicle
Tech Stocks

Better Electric Vehicle (EV) Stock: Magna International vs. Rivian

| Andrew Button

Rivian (NASDAQ:RIVN) is growing quickly, but Magna International (TSX:MG) is more profitable.

Read more »

Canadian Dollars bills
Tech Stocks

Invest $30,000 in 2 TSX Stocks, Create $9,265.20 in Passive Income

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

If you're only going to invest in two TSX stocks, invest in these top choices that have billionaires backing them…

Read more »

Start line on the highway
Tech Stocks

3 Beginner-Friendly Stocks Perfect for Canadians Starting Out Now

| Nicholas Dobroruka

Are you new to investing in the stock market? Here are three Canadian companies that are perfect to get you…

Read more »

Digital background depicting innovative technologies in (AI) artificial systems, neural interfaces and internet machine learning technologies
Tech Stocks

Step Aside, BlackBerry: This AI Stock Is the Real Deal for Canadian Investors

| Aditya Raghunath

Down 60% since 2016, BlackBerry stock remains a high-risk investment for investors due to its tepid sales and negative profit…

Read more »