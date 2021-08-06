Here’s a Top TSX Telecom Stock to Buy in August 2021

With the increased adoption of the 5G-ready infinite plans, Rogers (TSX:RCI.B)(NYSE:RCI) now boasts the largest customer base in Canada. Rogers continues to deliver the best wireless network in Canada, an achievement that was recognized for the second year in a row by Umlaut, a global leader in mobile network benchmarking.

In addition, Rogers was also ranked number one in a Canada wireless network quality study by J.D. Power in Ontario and in the West. Rogers was also ranked the most consistent national wireless and broadband internet provider in Canada by Ookla in November 2020. Rogers continues to enable small businesses and entrepreneurs to stay productive and connected to customers and people.

Innovative and seamless solutions

With innovative internet-of-things solutions and collaboration tools, Rogers provides seamless solutions for businesses and governments. As 5G’s possibilities come to life and the economy regains stable footing, Rogers appears all set to continue supporting business customers rebuild and reconnect. Rogers’ top priority appears to be to deliver the best customer experience.

Last year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, Rogers’ 100% Canadian-based customer care team stepped up to provide the additional support and care needed by customers in extraordinary times. At the peak of the pandemic, Rogers developed and launched interactive digital touchpoints and self-serve options to meet customer needs despite the physical distance requirements.

Keeping pace with evolving customer needs

Customers appear to have embraced Rogers’ advancements and the company has indicated that it would continue to build on innovations to keep pace with evolving customer needs. Rogers also supports Canadian communities as a leading corporation.

While continuing to stay focused on the future and ensure the business ran smoothly, Rogers’ team also worked to ensure it supported the most vulnerable residents in the company’s communities. Setting record levels of volunteerism and giving across the company, Rogers supported efforts with $60 million in donations to charities across the country for families in need.

In an unprecedented fiscal 2020, Rogers demonstrated unwavering leadership and commitment to its customers, incredible resilience in the face of the pandemic’s challenges, and an entrepreneurial spirit and focused on the company’s long-term future growth and success.

As the economy moves past the COVID-19 environment, Rogers anticipates solid improvements in the company’s business, underpinned by a healthy balance sheet and targeted and consistent investments in the company’s networks.

Launching a cutting-edge technology

Further, Rogers is a 60-year-old company with a deep history in Canada and has helped catalyze several generations of innovation. That history met the future head-on when, in January of fiscal 2021, Rogers was the first carrier to bring a 5G network to Canada as it launched this cutting-edge technology in downtown Toronto, Montreal, Vancouver, and Ottawa and continued to drive Canada’s largest 5G network to more than 170 communities across Canada.

Through all these changes, Rogers’ networks and operations had to shift seamlessly to ensure Canadians stayed connected and had to find new ways of doing business in order to offset the significant financial pressures being felt across the business. Rogers stepped up and handled the pandemic admirably.