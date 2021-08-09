1 High-Growth Stock to Buy and Never Sell

CGI Group (TSX:GIB.A)(NYSE:GIB) is a top Canadian technology company. CGI pursues large acquisitions to further expand the company’s geographic presence and critical mass, enabling it to compete for large managed information technology (IT) and business process services contracts and broaden the company’s client relationships. CGI is a consolidator in the IT services industry by being active on large, transformative acquisitions.

Enabling business agility

Technology is a key element of the value chains of organizations today. CGI helps clients adopt and harmonize a number of technologies and services, such as cloud, automation, and managed services in order to build agility, elasticity, security and resiliency into the technology supply chains.

Digital engagement with customers and citizens has taken on a new importance. CGI partners with clients to enable business agility through a range of business and digital initiatives focused on human capital and culture practices, process automation, and data analytics.

Further, CGI helps clients evaluate the work culture, organizational models, and performance management, as well as adopt modern collaboration and resilient business continuity plans. Technology appears to be at the heart of the future value chains that serve CGI’s clients, consumers and citizens. Clients benefit from CGI’s unique combination of industry domain and technology expertise within the company’s global delivery model. This thorough process enables CGI to generate continuous improvements for all stakeholders by applying corrective measures as soon as it is required.

Continuous improvement

Corporate social responsibility is one of CGI’s core values. CGI’s business model is designed to ensure that CGI is close to the company’s clients and communities. CGI’s employees embrace the company’s responsibilities to contribute to the improvement of the economic, social, and environmental well-being of the company’s communities.

In addition, CGI's local presence is complemented by an expansive global delivery network that ensures the company's clients have 24/7 access to the digital capabilities and resources that best meet end-to-end needs.

Rigorous client satisfaction assessments

One of CGI’s key strategic goals is to be an expert of choice. To achieve this, CGI invests in developing and recruiting professionals with extensive industry, business and in-demand technology expertise. CGI’s investment in quality frameworks and rigorous client satisfaction assessments has resulted in a consistent track record of on-time and on-budget project delivery.

Enormous opportunity

The promise of digital creates an enormous opportunity to transform organizations through the entire cycle, and CGI is well-positioned to serve as a digital partner of choice.