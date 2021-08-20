3 Growth Stocks I’m Watching Closely Right Now

For investors focusing on high-growth sectors, the past few months have been rather volatile. Indeed, growth stocks have been hit with various concerns, from tapering due to inflation to a rise in the Delta variant. These concerns may be enough to keep many investors on the sidelines for now. However, those believers in the long-term outperformance these growth stocks are likely to have relative to the market may want to consider these two top picks.

Top growth stocks: Restaurant Brands

Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) is a top growth pick that has been on my radar for quite some time — that is, as far as fast-food players can be considered growth stocks. Indeed, Restaurant Brands’s long-term growth trajectory has been impressive. This is a company with some of the best fast-food banners in the world. Accordingly, investors focused on this stock are looking at how Restaurant Brands can accelerate its move into key markets, such as China. My view is that Restaurant Brands’s discount to pre-pandemic levels isn’t warranted right now. Indeed, I view this stock as one of the best pandemic reopening plays right now. Accordingly, long-term investors would do well to consider this stock today.

Spin Master One of the best-performing stocks on the TSX this year has been Spin Master (TSX:TOY). A company most investors know as a toy maker, Spin Master’s 70% increase since the beginning of the year stands out among consumer discretionary plays. Why? Well, this company isn’t exactly a consumer discretionary play. Rather, Spin Master has seen impressive growth in the company’s digital gaming segment, which has driven its stock price outperformance. I expect more of the same over the long term, and Spin Master is a cheeky digital gaming play right now.