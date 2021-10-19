3 Super Cheap Stocks to Buy Right Now

Under-the-radar cheap stocks are usually excellent targets for experienced investors. And if you’re okay with some volatility and risk, these…

Under-the-radar cheap stocks are usually excellent targets for experienced investors. And if you’re okay with some volatility and risk, these startups and penny stocks can deliver substantial gains. With that in mind, here are the top three super cheap stocks to buy now.

Crypto cheap stock

Banxa Holdings (TSXV:BNXA) is my top pick from the cryptocurrency and digital assets sector. This cheap stock trades at just $3.7 and is up a whopping 21% over the past five days. That’s because it’s a payment processor for cryptocurrency giants such as Binance and Ledger.

Banxa helps its corporate clients convert their users’ fiat currencies into cryptocurrencies. Banxa helps them meet Know-Your-Client (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) compliance requirements.

The company also meets regulatory requirements for fiat-to-crypto transactions in several developed nations, including Canada, Australia, and the Netherlands. Altogether, Banxa operates in over 138 countries, according to its website.

Banxa stock tends to rise when crypto prices and transactions surge. Over the past year, the stock has surged from $0.16 to over $7.50. Now it’s trading at just over $3.7, which makes it a bargain opportunity for investors seeking exposure to digital assets.

Telehealth cheap stock

WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) is yet another cheap stock to buy now. The stock is up tremendously since going public in 2016 but still trades at just $6.8. Investors who got in early are now sitting on over 6,100% in total returns.

Backed by billionaire entrepreneur and investor Sir Li Ka-Shing, WELL Health has been trying to disrupt and consolidate the North American healthcare market. Over the past few years, the company has acquired several medical software providers, clinic operators, a virtual healthcare company, and an online pharmacy startup.

WELL Health expects to generate $400 million in recurring revenue this year and currently trades at a market capitalization of $1.4 billion. In other words, WELL health stock trades at a forward price-to-revenue ratio of 3.5 – undervalued in my opinion.

Cannabis: A cheap stock

Fire & Flower Holdings (TSX:FAF) could be an excellent cannabis stock to buy now. The key reason this stock is worth considering is its partnership with Alimentation Couche-Tard. The convenience and gas station operator owns a major stake in F&F, which could be part of their plan to open retail cannabis stores across their locations.

If this strategy is implemented, F&F could soon become one of the biggest cannabis retailers in North America (perhaps the world). In its most recent quarter, revenue grew 51% while the company swung from a $29 million net loss to a $19.4 million net income.

Yet, very few investors have heard of it, which makes this cheap stock worth buying now.

Fire and Flower stock trades at $0.79. This under-the-radar opportunity could be an ideal target for a long-term cannabis investor.