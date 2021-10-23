Passive Income: Earn $9.4/Day Without Lifting a Finger

Relatively few assets/investments come even close to dividend stocks when it comes to the “passiveness” of a passive-income source.

There are numerous ways of starting a passive income, each with its own return potential and time, energy, and financial commitment. But if you are looking for a passive income that doesn’t require you to do anything, dividend stocks are your best bet. With enough capital, the right stocks can help you earn over $9 a day, which might at least cover your daily coffee budget.

A financial stock

As one of the largest sectors on the TSX and home to many stable, blue-chip companies, Canada’s financial sector offers a comprehensive collection of dividend stocks. One of them is IGM Financial (TSX:IGM), a leading wealth and asset management company in the country with a globally diverse clientele and a market capitalization of about $11.1 billion.

But the number you might be more interested in would be its dividend yield, which is currently 4.74%. The number, while powerful enough, is quite low compared to what it was last year during the pandemic-driven crash. The stock has grown over 114% since then, bringing down the yield to more realistic levels. If you invest $20,000 in the company now, you can enjoy a daily income of about $2.6.

An energy stock

The energy sector has been on the rise for a while now — a trend that has accelerated the recovery/growth of stocks like Pembina Pipeline (TSX:PPL)(NYSE:PBA). The stock has grown almost 45% in the last 12 months, and, consequently, the yield has stepped just below 6% (it’s 5.99% for now). It’s still enough to get you about $100 a month or about $3.3 per day. The payout ratio is a bit high right now, but the company has maintained its dividends through worse.

Pembina Pipeline, with its market capitalization of about $23.1 billion, is counted among the big players of the pipeline industry segment within the energy sector. The company has been around for over six-and-a-half decades and focuses on the transportation of hydrocarbon liquids and natural gas, primarily in Western Canada.

A food products stock

Rogers Sugar (TSX:RSI), even though it’s a small stock compared to the other two on this list (with a market capitalization of $579 million), is a more generous dividend stock when it comes to yield and has more of a well-defined competitive edge in its industry than the other two. It’s the largest producer of refined sugar in the country, catering to both B2C and B2B customers.

The company is currently offering a mouthwatering yield of 6.44%, at a safe payout ratio of about 87.8%. The yield is enough to get you about $3.5 a day with $20,000 invested in it. It’s also a relatively attractive buy from a valuation perspective, but if you are expecting any appreciable capital growth prospects, you might be disappointed.

Foolish takeaway