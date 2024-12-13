Member Login
Invest $15,000 in This Dividend Stock, Create $5,710.08 in Passive Income

This dividend stock is the perfect option if you’re an investor looking for growth, as well as passive income through dividends along the way.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Published
| More on:
Canadian Dollars bills

Source: Getty Images

Investing $15,000 in a dividend stock is like planting a financial seed that grows in two delightful ways. Steady, passive income through dividends and the potential for long-term appreciation as the stock’s value increases. Dividend stocks can be a cornerstone of a robust investment strategy, especially when chosen wisely. By investing in a dividend-paying stock, you’re essentially aligning yourself with a company’s financial success, thus earning a slice of its profits while it continues to expand. So, let’s look at one stock that can give you a big piece.

Lundin stock

Lundin Mining (TSX:LUN) stands out as a compelling option right now for dividend-focused investors. This mining giant, specializing in copper and other base metals, is not just about digging up resources. It’s about delivering value to its shareholders. Lundin stock currently offers a dividend yield of approximately 2.62%, equating to $0.36 annually per share, paid out quarterly.

The dividend stock’s third-quarter 2024 earnings reflect its financial strength and operational efficiency. Lundin Mining reported revenue of $1.07 billion, an impressive 8.14% increase year over year. This growth was driven by strong production numbers, particularly from its Candelaria mine, which churned out 50,000 tonnes of copper during the quarter. Copper remains in high demand due to its critical role in renewable energy, electric vehicles, and infrastructure projects. As copper prices show resilience, Lundin is well-positioned to benefit.

A key highlight of Lundin Mining’s strategy is its recent acquisition spree. The dividend stock now owns a 70% stake in the Caserones copper-molybdenum mine in Chile, which significantly boosts its production capacity. Additionally, Lundin’s joint acquisition of Filo with mining giant BHP underscores its commitment to growth and its ability to forge strategic partnerships. These moves are not just about expanding operations. They’re about ensuring long-term revenue streams and enhancing shareholder value.

More to consider

Looking ahead, Lundin Mining’s future outlook is equally promising. The dividend stock invested heavily in diversifying its asset portfolio and bolstering production capabilities. With the Caserones mine adding significant copper output and the potential synergies from its partnership with BHP, Lundin is well-equipped to capitalize on the growing demand for base metals. Moreover, its financial prudence is evident from its operating cash flow of $1.2 billion over the trailing 12 months. This provides a cushion for further investments and consistent dividend payouts.

For dividend-focused investors, Lundin’s payout policy is particularly noteworthy. With a payout ratio of 75.8%, the company demonstrates a commitment to rewarding shareholders while retaining sufficient earnings for reinvestment. The five-year average dividend yield of 3.03% further reflects its consistency in delivering returns. For an investor putting in $15,000, the annual dividend income could be a meaningful addition to their passive-income stream, especially when compounded over time. In fact, should shares rise by the same amount in the last year, here is how much investors could earn in returns and dividends.

COMPANYRECENT PRICENUMBER OF SHARESDIVIDENDTOTAL PAYOUTFREQUENCYINVESTMENT
LUN – now$13.301,128$0.36$406.08quarterly$15,000
LUN – 35%$181,128$0.36$406.08quarterly$20,304

Bottom line

Investing $15,000 in Lundin Mining Corporation offers more than just a financial return. However, that alone could get you $5,304 in returns and $406.08 in dividends for annual returns of $5,710.08. It’s an opportunity to partner with a company that is shaping the future of essential industries. The steady income from dividends, backed by a strong operational and strategic foundation, makes Lundin a great option for passive-income seekers. While no investment is without risk, Lundin Mining’s blend of stability, growth potential, and income generation positions it as a smart choice in today’s market.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

