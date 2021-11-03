3 Stocks That Could Help You Retire Early

Investing in the stock market is one way you can help ensure you achieve financial independence. There are certain companies that might be able to speed up your way to financial independence. In some cases, certain stocks may even help you retire early. Generally, stocks of this nature will come from smaller companies with great potential for growth. In this article, I’ll discuss three stocks that could help you retire early.

The internet will help drive growth

Although no longer a small company, with respect to its market cap, Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI) is certainly a company that could help you retire early. Since its IPO, Nuvei stock has gained more than 220%. In fact, the company made headlines after its first day of trading, after it closed the largest tech IPO in Canadian history. So, why are investors so excited about Nuvei?

The company provides an omni-channel payments platform to merchants. Using its platform, businesses are able to complete online, mobile, in-store, and unattended payments. One industry that should help Nuvei succeed is the e-commerce industry. As more businesses continue to move towards online retail, Nuvei should see an increase in demand for its services. The company is also moving towards the online gaming and social betting industry. Over the past year, it has been cleared for operation in several American jurisdictions.

Following a proven playbook

Topicus.com (TSXV:TOI) is in a very unique situation. Often, small-cap growth stocks can be very promising. However, a lot of questions could still remain with respect to execution. Often, this occurs because the company’s management team or playbook is still unproven. That’s not the case with Topicus. Until its IPO in February, Topicus was a subsidiary of Constellation Software. Although it now operates as its own entity, the two companies remain very closely tied.

Six members of the Topicus board of directors are executives from its former parent company. Impressively, Constellation Software’s founder and president Mark Leonard is one of those members on the Topicus board of directors. This should allow Topicus to lean on a wealth of experience and ensure it stays on track for success. If Topicus can take advantage of its situation, investors could see massive gains over the next decade. If Topicus manages to generate even half of the returns that Constellation Software has produced over the past decade, shareholders should be very happy.

Benefitting from a remote society

Ever since the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic, businesses around the world have needed to operate via remote settings. Although not all businesses have gone completely remote, several large companies have announced that they will either continue to operate fully remote or provide remote-working options to employees. Examples of such companies include Shopify, Meta Platforms, and Twitter. As a result, businesses have needed to modify employee training programs accordingly. That’s where Docebo (TSX:DCBO)(NASDAQ:DCBO) comes in.

Docebo provides a cloud-based, AI-powered eLearning platform to enterprises. Over the past two years, Docebo has managed to secure impressive contracts — none perhaps more impressive than its multi-year partnership with Amazon to power AWS Training and Certification offerings worldwide. Remote operations may never completely disappear. Even after businesses return to the office in large numbers, it is plausible that they would elect to maintain the new training programs they’ve recently put into place.