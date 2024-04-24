Member Login
Home » Investing » Celestica Stock Is up 62% in 2024 Alone, and an Earnings Pop Could Bring Even More

Celestica Stock Is up 62% in 2024 Alone, and an Earnings Pop Could Bring Even More

Celestica (TSX:CLS) stock is up an incredible 280% in the last year. But more could be coming when the stock announces first-quarter earnings.

Amy Legate-Wolfe
Latest posts by Amy Legate-Wolfe (see all)
Published
| More on:
grow dividends

Image source: Getty Images

Celestica (TSX:CLS) haș been one of the best-performing stocks in the last year. In 2024 alone, the company has surged in share price, up by 62%. However, in the last year, shares have climbed an incredible 280% on the TSX today.

With earnings due out Apr. 24, let’s take a look at what’s been going on with Celestica stock.

About Celestica

Before we get into earnings, with first-quarter results coming out after market close on Apr. 24, let’s first get into what makes Celestica so great in the first place. Celestica was founded in 1994 as a spin-off from IBM Canada’s manufacturing operations. Initially, it operated as a subsidiary of IBM, but it became an independent company in 1996. Since then, Celestica has grown to become one of the largest EMS companies globally. 

Celestica stock now provides a range of design, manufacturing, and supply chain solutions for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in various industries, including aerospace and defence, healthcare, industrial, semiconductor, and telecommunications. Its services include product design and engineering, manufacturing, assembly, testing, and supply chain management.

These include areas where Celestica stock is involved in the production of semiconductor use. If you’re not aware, there has been a huge demand for semiconductors with the rise of artificial intelligence, and a supply shortage. Celestica stock provides the equipment used in semiconductor production as a leading supplier of machines for wafer fabrication, a crucial step in semiconductor manufacturing. The company is involved in assembling finished devices that use semiconductors but don’t make the semiconductors themselves.

Earnings growth

It’s not all just some excitement around Celestica stock, although that’s part of it. The company has seen positive momentum throughout the year, with even more expected during 2024. So, let’s take a look at where investors should identify more growth.

During the second quarter, Celestica stock reported a strong quarter that exceeded the high end of its guidance. Revenue hit $1.94 billion, with adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.55. It expected revenue of between $1.9 and $2.05 billion in the third quarter with upwards of $0.62 adjusted EPS. It also raised its 2023 guidance to revenue of at least $7.85 billion and adjusted EPS of $2.25.

The third quarter hit that result at $2.04 billion, with adjusted EPS even higher at $0.65. It then stated it should see up to $2.15 billion in revenue or higher than $2 billion, and adjusted EPS up to $0.71. Again, it updated its outlook for 2023 to $7.9 billion.

The fourth quarter came in strong. Revenue punched in at $2.14 billion, with adjusted EPS at $0.76! Furthermore, 2023 surpassed even the raised outlook, rising to $7.961 billion, with adjusted EPS at $2.43.

What to expect

Again, the company came out with what it expects for the first quarter. Celestica stock is aiming for between $2.025 and $2.175 billion in revenue, with adjusted EPS between $0.67 and $0.77. Given the company’s recent history, it looks like it will easily achieve the results. Yet if it doesn’t pass those results, investors could be in for a negative surprise.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Businessman holding AI cloud
Tech Stocks

Stealth AI: 1 Unexpected Stock to Win With Artificial Intelligence

| Joey Frenette

Thomson Reuters (TSX:TRI) stock isn't widely-known for its generative AI prowess, but don't count it out quite yet.

Read more »

Shopping and e-commerce
Tech Stocks

Missed Out on Nvidia? My Best AI Stock to Buy and Hold

| Joey Frenette

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock isn't the only wonderful growth stock to hold for the next 10 years and beyond.

Read more »

IMAGE OF A NOTEBOOK WITH TFSA WRITTEN ON IT
Tech Stocks

The Ultimate Growth Stocks to Buy With $7,000 Right Now

| Daniel Da Costa

These two top Canadian stocks have massive growth potential, making them two of the best to buy for your TFSA…

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

Down 21%, Is Shopify Stock a Buy on the TSX Today?

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) stock certainly rose in 2023 but is now down 21% from 52-week highs. So, is it a buy…

Read more »

Man holding magnifying glass over a document
Tech Stocks

Lightspeed Stock Could Be Turning a Corner

| Brian Paradza, CFA

Lightspeed Commerce (TSX:LSPD) is making strides towards operating profitability.

Read more »

Retirement plan
Tech Stocks

Want $1 Million in Retirement? Invest $15,000 in These 3 Stocks

| Nicholas Dobroruka

All you need are these three Canadian stocks to build a million-dollar portfolio.

Read more »

alcohol
Tech Stocks

3 Magnificent Stocks That Have Created Many Millionaires, and Will Continue to Make More

| Karen Thomas, MSc, CFA

Shopify stock is an example of a millionaire-maker stock that is likely to continue to thrive in the long run.

Read more »

A data center engineer works on a laptop at a server farm.
Tech Stocks

Why Hut 8 Stock is Up 44% in the Last Week

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

Hut 8 stock (TSX:HUT) has surged in the last week, and even more year to date. But if you think…

Read more »