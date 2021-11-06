3 Stocks to Watch as They Report Earnings Next Week

TSX stocks, including Kinross Gold and Vermilion Energy, will be reporting their Q3 earnings next week.

The earnings season is closely watched, as companies not only report their quarterly results but also provide financial guidance that helps investors take stock of management expectations. In the next week, TSX stocks Vermilion Energy (TSX:VET)(NYSE:VET), Kinross Gold (TSX:K)(NYSE:KGC), and Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSX:AND) will be reporting their Q3 results.

Let’s see what Bay Street expects from each of them.

Vermilion Energy

A stock that has grossly underperformed the market in the past decade, Vermilion Energy is valued at a market cap of $2.15 billion. The stock is down 50% since November 2011 but has risen 300% in the last year.

In the third quarter of 2021, Bay Street expects Vermilion Energy to report adjusted earnings of $0.35 per share on revenue of $453 million. In Q2 of 2020, the company reported revenue of $305.7 million and a loss per share of $0.44.

Similar to most oil companies, Vermilion experienced a steep decline in top line last year after its revenue fell to $1.24 billion in 2020 from $1.91 billion in 2019. Its revenue is now expected to rise to $1.64 billion this year and to $1.72 billion in 2022.

Despite its stellar gains in the last year, analysts tracking VET stock expect it to rise by 10% in the next 12-month period to $14.78 per share.

Kinross Gold

Down over 30% in the last year, Kinross Gold is one of the largest mining companies on the TSX. Gold stocks have lost significant momentum since September 2020, as the price of the yellow metal has fallen from US$2,100/ounce to less than US$1,800/ounce right now.

Kinross Gold has operations in the U.S. Chile, Ghana, Brazil, Russia, and Mauritania. Its three largest mines are forecast to account for 60% of total production in 2021, as Kinross expects to produce 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces this year. This figure is estimated to rise to 2.9 million in 2023.

In the third quarter of 2021, Bay Street expects Kinross to report adjusted earnings of $0.07 per share on revenue of $1.18 billion. In Q2 of 2020, the company reported revenue of $1.13 billion and earnings per share of $0.19.

Analysts expect Kinross stock to rise by more than 60% in the next 12 months.

Andlauer Healthcare Group

The final stock on my list, Andlauer Health Group is a supply chain management company that provides an enterprise-facing platform of customized third-party logistics. It has increased sales from $251 million in 2017 to $314.34 million in 2020, valuing the company at a market cap of $1.98 billion right now.

In Q3 of 2021, analysts expect sales of $106.37 million and adjusted earnings of $0.33 per share. The company reported sales of $75.8 million and earnings of $0.22 per share in the year-ago period.

Analysts also expect AND to increase revenue by 36% to $427 million in 2021 and by 25% to $535 million in 2022, while its EPS might rise 33% and 15% in the next two years.

AND stock is also trading at a discount to consensus estimates and is forecast to increase by 12% in the next year.