5 Top TSX Stock Picks Under $30

As stocks continue to outperform other forms of investments with their returns, it’s prudent to channel a portion of your savings into equities. Furthermore, investments in stocks can be started even with a small budget. So, if you plan to start investing in stocks, consider buying these high-quality TSX stocks priced under $30.

WELL Health

WELL Health (TSX:WELL) is a rapidly growing telehealth company that one could consider buying now. With the growing adoption of telehealth services, WELL Health is poised to gain market share on the back of the continued acquisition of clinical and digital healthcare assets.

Looking ahead, WELL Health’s robust pipeline of potential acquisition opportunities will likely drive its financials at a breakneck pace. Furthermore, its growing scale and omnichannel and virtual services will likely accelerate organic growth. With a solid recurring revenue base and a strong capital-allocation strategy, WELL Health will likely deliver stellar returns.

Air Canada

With the ongoing recovery in air travel demand, Air Canada (TSX:AC) is an attractive stock that could deliver solid returns in the medium to long term. Further, Air Canada stock is trading under $30, significantly lower than its pre-pandemic levels, representing a solid opportunity for buying.

The improving traffic trends and higher advance bookings suggest that Air Canada’s revenues and capacity will likely improve in the coming quarters. Further, ongoing strength in the air cargo revenues augur well for growth. Overall, its lower share price, improving sector trends, reopening of international borders, and leadership position in the domestic market make it an attractive investment.

Telus

With its strong track record of delivering profitable growth, Telus (TSX:T)(NYSE:TU) is another stock worth investing in. Telus continues to acquire new subscribers, expand services, and drive higher margins. Further, its diversified revenue streams, favourable sales mix, and accelerated investments in 5G network augur well for growth.

Thanks to the consistent growth in its earnings and cash flows, Telus enhances its shareholders’ value through higher dividend payments. Telus, through its multi-year dividend-growth program, has paid $15 billion in dividends since 2004. It recently announced a 5.2% increase in its quarterly dividends and offers a yield of over 4.5%.

Absolute Software

Absolute Software (TSX:ABST)(NASDAQ:ABST) stock is a no-brainer. The continued strength in its business, solid annual recurring revenue growth, ongoing digital transformation, increased cybersecurity incidents, and a significant pullback in its price make it an attractive investment at current price levels.

Further, growing addressable market, cross-selling opportunities, channel and global expansion, strategic acquisition of NetMotion, and a solid pipeline of new products augur well for growth. The recent correction in its stock has driven its valuation lower, indicating an excellent opportunity for investing in Absolute Software stock.

BlackBerry

BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB) is another top stock in the tech space priced under $30. The sharp recovery in the automotive market, secular trends in the auto sector like electrification and automation, and higher cybersecurity threats could continue to drive BlackBerry’s financials and, in turn, its stock price.

Further, its growing addressable market (projected to reach $89 billion by 2025), higher ARPU (average revenue per user), margin expansion, a growing share of recurring revenues, and design wins bode well for future growth.