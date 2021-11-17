2 Top Growth Stocks Looking Very Attractive Right Now

Here are two top growth stocks every long-term investor may want to consider, given their valuations compared to the market right now.

The mythical growth stocks that are trading at reasonable valuations … where are they?

Indeed, valuations are high. Very high. They’re so high, in fact, we haven’t seen these levels ever, on certain metrics. Accordingly, now can be a very scary time for a growth investor to put fresh capital to work.

However, there are some great options that exist right now. Here are two of my top picks in this regard.

Top growth stocks: BlackBerry

One of the companies that certainly fell into the astronomical valuation category earlier this year was BlackBerry (TSX:BB)(NYSE:BB). Following a meme rally that sent shares of BlackBerry stock to the moon, shares of this software company have come back down to earth. In fact, investors can now pick up shares of BlackBerry stock for near where this growth stock started the year.

That’s a pretty decent proposition for investors who have looked at BlackBerry of late. This company’s growth potential has taken off, following a key partnership with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) to develop BlackBerry IVY — a technology expected to take off alongside the connected vehicle and autonomous vehicle market.

As BlackBerry continues to expand its offering, and gain more market share with its QNX platform, this is a company that could really turn heads. The Canadian software player is still in the midst of a turnaround effort. Accordingly, this isn’t a stock without risk. However, it’s one I think may be worth the risk right now, considering its valuation relative to its peers.

Restaurant Brands

Okay, time to argue what type of a stock Restaurant Brands (TSX:QSR)(NYSE:QSR) really is. Indeed, there’s an argument this is a defensive company. Folks need to eat, and fast food is the place to go when times get tough.

However, there’s also a growth angle with this stock. The company’s growing presence in Asia, and particularly China, is compelling for growth investors. In the past, this company has proven to be among the better quick-service restaurant stocks in terms of growth. At 23 times earnings, that growth appears to be very reasonably priced.

I think Restaurant Brands provides a solid mix of defensive growth. I also think this company has a tremendous amount of room to ramp up growth in the coming quarters, as the economy reopens. The operating leverage Restaurant Brands has with its franchise model and the quality of its core banners are two key factors long-term investors should not ignore.

Accordingly, this stock remains one of my top picks right now.