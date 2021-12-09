Scared of a Market Correction? 3 Stocks That Are Safer Than Most

The TSX has been growing for a while now, and the high growth pace indicates that there might be a correction looming on the horizon.

Safe is a relative term in the stock market. No stock is 100% safe, but some stocks are safer compared to others. While metrics like beta for volatility can be part of the metrics used to assess the relative safety of stock, it’s a good idea to take a more comprehensive view of a business and the industry it’s in to determine how safe stock is.

A safe energy stock

With the turmoil, the energy sector lived through in 2020 and the challenges it’s facing as green initiatives change the energy landscape, the sector as a whole might seem a bit dangerous. But even in energy, a stock like Canadian Natural Resources (TSX:CNQ)(NYSE:CNQ) is a very safe bet — a notion that’s endorsed by its history.

Unlike the broader energy sector that has seen a lot of fluctuations in the last five years, the stock has remained relatively resilient. When the market crashed, the stock started recovering at a steady pace and didn’t go so far up to make a correction not just inevitable but brutal. And its capital appreciation is supported by a very steady, fair valuation. Despite the decent growth, this well-established aristocrat is currently offering a juicy 4.3% yield.

A transport company

There is a time and place for every business to shine and reach or even go beyond its full potential. We would like to think that TFI International (TSX:TFII)(NYSE:TFII) has yet to achieve that level, especially for investors that lost the chance to take advantage of its most recent growth spurt.

During its post-pandemic growth run, the stock reached over 440% and is currently trading at a 179% premium to its pre-pandemic valuation. The valuation, while slightly higher, is not nearly as aggressive as it should have been after such a powerful display of growth.

TFI International’s safety comes from its dominance and integration with the e-commerce industry. As a transportation giant with one of the largest trucking fleets in North America, the company is in a great position to take advantage of the e-commerce boom and stay relevant for decades yet.

A utility company

Fortis (TSX:FTS)(NYSE:FTS) can be considered the “poster boy” for safe stocks in Canada . It’s safe due to its business model — i.e., utilities. Since most people prioritize paying for their utilities over almost everything else, and it’s usually only trumped by housing and medical expenses in most households, the revenue streams of a utility business are considered extremely safe.

But Fortis is safe for other reasons as well. The company has a geographically diversified clientele and is considered a leader in some of the Caribbean markets it operates in. The company also holds the title of being the second-oldest aristocrat in the country. The current yield of 3.7%, augmented by its modest capital-appreciation potential as well as the safety of investment capital it offers, makes Fortis a must-have stock.

