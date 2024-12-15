Member Login
Home » Investing » 1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge in 2025 and Beyond

Finding a great, essential AI stock isn’t hard. In fact, this one has a healthy balance sheet, strong growth, and stable future outlook.

Posted by
Amy Legate-Wolfe
Amy became interested in investing in 2018 after having her first daughter. After receiving a masters degree in journalism from Western University, she became frustrated that the finance industry remained a confusing place for Canadians like her: new parents, millennials, and other young people who needed to understand their finances. Now, Amy focuses on tech companies and renewable energy for growth opportunities, coupling that with long-term investing strategies and equities. Before joining Motley Fool Canada, she wrote for major news organizations including HuffPost, CTVNews.ca, and CBC. Amy’s work can be found regularly on the Financial Post and MoneyWise Canada. When she’s not researching investing strategies, Amy’s time is pretty much monopolized by her two wild daughters, but in what little spare time she has she loves to do yoga, go on walks with her dog Finley, and travel. Follow Amy on LinkedIn.
Published
| More on:
rising arrow with flames

Source: Getty Images

Artificial intelligence (AI) remains one of the most transformative forces in the modern economy. And investing in AI stocks is still a compelling strategy for those with a long-term outlook. As businesses increasingly adopt AI to optimize operations, improve decision-making, and create innovative solutions, AI stocks at the forefront of this technology are positioned to benefit from sustained growth.

Among these, Kinaxis (TSX:KXS) has emerged as a standout contender. Offering robust fundamentals and exciting growth potential for 2025 and beyond. Let’s get into why.

Why AI stocks

The case for AI stocks as a long-term play lies in their ability to address real-world challenges with cutting-edge solutions. AI is not just about automation. It’s about using data in ways that were previously impossible, driving efficiency and creating new business opportunities.

AI stocks that have successfully integrated AI into operations are experiencing notable improvements in efficiency, cost management, and customer satisfaction. This trend suggests that AI stocks are not just a fad. They are foundational to the future economy.

Why Kinaxis stock?

Kinaxis stock exemplifies the type of company poised to capitalize on this shift. Known for its AI-driven supply chain management solutions, Kinaxis helps businesses manage increasingly complex global supply chains with speed and precision. By leveraging predictive analytics and machine learning, its RapidResponse platform enables clients to react quickly to disruptions, optimize inventory, and maintain operational continuity. This value proposition has only grown more critical in a world still grappling with supply chain challenges post-pandemic.

The AI stock’s recent performance reflects its growing dominance in this space. In its third-quarter earnings report for 2024, Kinaxis posted a 16% increase in software-as-a-service (SaaS) revenue, thus signalling strong demand for its subscription-based solutions. Its annual recurring revenue (ARR) grew by 14%, underscoring the stickiness of its customer relationships. Meanwhile, its adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) margin rose to 25%, demonstrating the company’s ability to scale profitably. These figures not only highlight Kinaxis’s resilience but also its potential to drive shareholder value in the long term.

Looking ahead

Kinaxis stock has already seen impressive appreciation over the years, with its market capitalization growing steadily to over $5 billion. Despite this, analysts believe the company still has a significant runway for growth. Forecasts suggest that Kinaxis’s earnings could grow by nearly 43% annually. Driven by the expanding adoption of its AI-powered solutions across diverse sectors, including life sciences, industrial manufacturing, consumer goods, and automotive. The AI stock’s ability to attract clients from such varied industries reflects the universal appeal of its offerings.

Beyond its strong performance metrics, Kinaxis’s financial stability provides further confidence to investors. The AI stock has a healthy cash position of $294.63 million and manageable debt levels of $50.32 million, translating to a debt-to-equity ratio of just 12.12%. This solid balance sheet gives Kinaxis the flexibility to invest in innovation, explore acquisitions, and expand its market presence — all without compromising its financial health.

Looking ahead, Kinaxis stock is uniquely positioned to benefit from macroeconomic trends. Global supply chains are becoming more intricate. And the need for real-time, AI-powered solutions has never been greater. Whether it’s helping manufacturers predict disruptions or enabling retailers to manage inventory during demand surges, Kinaxis’s tools are becoming essential to its clients’ operations. As a result, the AI stock is likely to capture an even larger share of the $20 billion or higher supply chain management software market in the coming years.

Bottom line

AI stocks like Kinaxis are well-positioned to deliver long-term returns as the global economy continues to embrace digital transformation. With its strong financials, innovative solutions, and growing market share, Kinaxis stock offers a compelling investment case for 2025 and beyond. For investors seeking a mix of growth and resilience in their portfolios, Kinaxis could be a stock to watch. The AI stock’s focus on AI-driven supply chain optimization places it at the intersection of two of the most critical trends of the decade, making it a potential standout performer in the years to come.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the “official” recommendation position of a Motley Fool premium service or advisor. We’re Motley! Questioning an investing thesis — even one of our own — helps us all think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer, so we sometimes publish articles that may not be in line with recommendations, rankings or other content.

Fool contributor Amy Legate-Wolfe has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Kinaxis. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

More on Tech Stocks

Hourglass and stock price chart
Tech Stocks

1 Canadian Stock Ready to Surge Into 2025

| Adam Othman

There is a lot of uncertainty about the market in general as we move closer to the following year, but…

Read more »

stock research, analyze data
Tech Stocks

Apple vs. Shopify: Which Stock Is the Better Buy for the Next 3 Years?

| Joey Frenette

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Shopify (TSX:SHOP) are great tech titans, but they're ending the year with huge momentum.

Read more »

Investor reading the newspaper
Dividend Stocks

Emerging Investment Trends to Watch for in 2025

| Christopher Liew, CFA

Canadians must watch out for and be guided by emerging investment trends to ensure financial success in 2025.

Read more »

nvidia headquarters with grey nvidia sign in front with nvidia logo
Tech Stocks

If You’d Invested $100/Month in Nvidia Starting a Decade Ago, Here’s How Much You’d Have Now

| Aditya Raghunath

Nvidia has helped long-term investors create generational wealth. But is the tech stock still a good buy right now?

Read more »

chart reflected in eyeglass lenses
Tech Stocks

Is Shopify Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold for 2025?

| Joey Frenette

Shopify (TSX:SHOP) still looks like a tempting growth stock going into a new year with strength.

Read more »

A shopper makes purchases from an online store.
Tech Stocks

The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

| Rajiv Nanjapla

Given its solid sales growth, improved profitability, and healthy growth prospects, Shopify would be an excellent buy.

Read more »

Representation of deep learning neural networks and connectivity
Tech Stocks

Opinion: This AI Stock Has a Chance to Turn $1,000 Into $10,000 in 5 Years

| Jitendra Parashar

If you’re looking for an undervalued Canadian AI stock with huge upside potential, BlackBerry (TSX:BB) should certainly be on your…

Read more »

chip with the letters "AI" on it
Dividend Stocks

The Top Canadian AI Stocks to Buy for 2025

| Amy Legate-Wolfe

AI stocks are certainly strong companies, and there are steady gainers in Canada as well. But these three are the…

Read more »