3 TSX Stocks That Could Hit 52-Week Highs in December

These three TSX stocks are prime choices for those looking for growth during the holidays and beyond, as 52-week highs become a certainty.

The Santa Claus rally is likely to be underway quite soon. Even during a pandemic, a slumping TSX, and supply chain issues, there are still TSX stocks that are likely to make a comeback or even hit 52-week highs. Today, we’re going to examine three that could do just that in December.

Aritzia

Aritzia (TSX:ATZ) surged during its last earnings report, with its retail locations in the United States piling on the cash. Further, its e-commerce arm continued to expand. Net revenue jumped 75% year over year, and adjusted EBITDA up almost 500%!

And what’s more, this is all before Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals. Its e-commerce growth makes it an the incredible TSX stocks to buy as the Santa Claus rally continues. What’s great is, even though Aritzia jumped after the last earnings report, the slump in the TSX has created a deal to buy today.

Shares of Aritzia are up 104% year to date but down 5% from 52-week highs. So, it’s very likely that with the Santa Claus rally, this top retail stock could have another bump back to 52-week highs.

TD stock

You don’t have to simply look to the retail sector for a boost. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSX:TD)(NYSE:TD) is another solid buy right now, inching towards the three-digit mark. It almost reached it this year, but it’s quite likely it could hit that level this month.

This comes after seeing its loan repayments in the retail sector expand during its latest earnings report; plus, there’s the substantial 13% increase in its dividend yield. Yet TD stock remains of solid value among TSX stocks. It currently trades at 12.35 times earnings with a dividend yield of 3.73%, and it’s down about 2% from 52-week highs.

Shares are up 28% year to date, with more growth on the way, as this bank boasts the best growth among the Big Six banks.

Loblaw

Granted, Loblaw (TSX:L) is actually trading at or around 52-week highs. But that doesn’t mean you should count it out among TSX stocks. Far from it. Loblaw managed to expand its business during the pandemic, especially as the umbrella company over several store locations and the President’s Choice points plan. Loblaw can now take advantage of everything from gas and groceries to pharmacy and no-frills purchases.

Loblaw is likely to see a significant increase of growth over the holiday season. Last year, we were told to stay apart. This year, small groups of vaccinated individuals are recommended if you’re getting together over the holidays. I don’t know about you, but my family plans on going big to make up for lost time. And that’s likely what Loblaw is counting on.

Sure, shares are up 52% to 52-week highs. But it’s likely to pass the three-digit mark in December and continue on from there. Meanwhile, you can take advantage of a 1.5% dividend yield, a fairly priced stock at 23.43 times earnings, and more growth with less COVID expenditures. So, it’s one I’d definitely put on my holiday shopping list.