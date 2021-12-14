3 Cheap Stocks That Could Be Massive Winners

Are you looking to add growth stocks to your portfolio? Here are three top picks that don’t require a lot of capital!

Shopify and Constellation Software are two stocks that have made investors a lot richer. However, growth investors that don’t have a lot of capital won’t be able to buy shares of those companies. Fortunately, there are great growth stocks available that don’t require $2,000 investments up front. By targeting quality stocks that trade at much cheaper prices, investors can start smaller positions and decide to add more over time. Here are three cheap stocks that could be massive winners.

Fans of the e-commerce industry should line up for this stock

If you’re like me, and are a big fan of the rapidly growing e-commerce industry, then you should consider an investment in Goodfood Market (TSX:FOOD). It is an online grocery and meal kit company. It’s estimated that Goodfood currently holds 45% of the Canadian meal kit industry. Considering the fact that Goodfood remains a small company in its high-growth phase, that market share is very impressive.

Over the past few years, Goodfood has done an excellent job of growing its revenue. In 2017, the company reported $20 million in revenue. This year, Goodfood’s revenue totaled $379 million. That represents a compound annual growth rate of 108%. Despite these massive improvements in revenue, Goodfood stock has fallen significantly this year. As of this writing, Goodfood stock trades more than 63% lower than its price at the start of the year. For about $4, you can start building a position in a top e-commerce stock.

The telehealth industry is growing

Another strong area of growth lies within the telehealth industry. It’s expected that the global telehealth industry will grow at a CAGR of 32.1% from 2021 to 2028. If that happens, then the companies leading the industry could see massive growth. In Canada, WELL Health Technologies (TSX:WELL) remains a leading player within this industry. WELL Health operates 77 primary health clinics, offers 36 apps on its apps.health platform, and supports more than 2,800 clinics on its EMR network.

Prior to its expansion into the United States, I was a bit hesitant about WELL Health stock. However, last year, the company began a series of acquisitions, which enabled it to penetrate the massive American healthcare industry. If WELL Health can continue to expand into other countries, then WELL Health stock could exhibit tremendous growth over the next decade. This is a riskier investment, but if everything goes well, investors could be looking at a homerun stock.

This stock is currently offering a massive discount

This final stock is a bit more expensive, but trades at a massive discount at the moment. For about $45, investors can begin building a position in Lightspeed (TSX:LSPD)(NYSE:LSPD). The company provides POS and other retail-related services to small- and medium-sized businesses. In 2020, Lightspeed was one of the biggest winners on the TSX, gaining more than 1,200% after hitting its lowest point during the 2020 market crash.

This current discount on Lightspeed stock may be attributed to a short report by Spruce Point Capital Management. In that report, the short-seller made many claims, suggesting that Lightspeed’s business is not as strong as it is leading investors to believe. In response, Lightspeed claimed that short report contained many inaccuracies and pointed out that Spruce Point disclosed that it was set to profit if Lightspeed stock were to decline in value as a result of the short report.

I find myself on the side on Lightspeed in this situation. I believe the company is as strong as the numbers show. This is a top growth stock in the retail space.