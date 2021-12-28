Looking for a Late Christmas Present? Buy These 3 Top Stocks!

It may sound silly, but the gifting someone some stock could be a great decision! It can help someone get interested in taking control of their finances and can be more valuable years down the road. In fact, it’s something that I’ve done in the past and see myself doing in the future. If you’re struggling to find a late Christmas present for someone in your life, consider buying one of these three top stocks!

A leader in the e-commerce industry

If the individual you’re hoping to give a gift to has a long investment horizon, then Shopify (TSX:SHOP)(NYSE:SHOP) would be an excellent stock to consider. Although Shopify stock has done very well over the past few years, there’s a chance the next couple of years could be rockier. This is due to an already high valuation and uncertainty surrounding rising interest rates. If I had to guess, I would say Shopify stock may be rather stagnant as long as those conditions are still in play.

However, it’s almost impossible to predict how stocks will move in the short term. In the long term, I’m very confident that Shopify will be worth a lot more than it is today. It’s a leader in the e-commerce industry, giving merchants of all sizes a platform and all the tools necessary to operate online stores. In Q2 2021, Shopify even surpassed Amazon for the first time in terms of quarterly customer traffic. If I could only pick one stock to own over the long term, it would be Shopify.

This payment company is trading at a discount

Just as Shopify is set to benefit from the growing e-commerce industry, the same can be said for Nuvei (TSX:NVEI)(NASDAQ:NVEI). The company offers an omnichannel payments platform to merchants. Using its platform, merchants can accept online, mobile, in-store, and unattended payments. This breadth in Nuvei’s product offering is what separates itself from its competitors, which often focus on one or two payment methods.

In early December, Spruce Point Capital Management released a short report targeting Nuvei. This led to a nearly 50% drop in Nuvei stock. Although the stock has recovered about 30% since, it still trades more than 50% lower than its all-time high. Nuvei is well positioned to succeed in the growing e-commerce and online betting industries. The company claims the short report drew inaccurate conclusions, and analysts seemed to agree. Nuvei stock is trading at a major discount, making it a great time to buy this top stock.

A Dividend Aristocrat with great growth potential

It would also be a great idea to gift someone a dividend aristocrat. Not only will the individual receive new stock, but they’ll be the recipient of a reliable dividend for the foreseeable future. It could also make them interested in building a source of passive income for themselves. One Dividend Aristocrat to consider is goeasy (TSX:GSY).

The company provides high-interest loans to subprime borrowers and sells furniture and other home goods on a rent-to-own basis. In terms of its dividend, goeasy has managed to grow its distribution by more than 700% over the past seven years. Despite that incredible growth rate, goeasy’s dividend-payout ratio is only 16.34%. This suggests that the company could continue growing its dividend over the coming years.

Unlike other dividend companies, goeasy stock also has great growth potential. Over the past year, it has gained about 80%. This is a great stock to hold from two different perspectives.